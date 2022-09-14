Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
wwnytv.com
Walk held to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thompson Park was host to the North Country’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Walkers flocked to the park sporting their best purple outfits and pinwheels to represent the ways that Alzheimer’s has impacted their families. The event was used to raise awareness and...
wwnytv.com
Sunday golf tournament to benefit music project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Tim Grant Memorial Golf Tournament is coming up this Sunday at Willowbrook Golf Club. The deadline to register is Saturday. The annual captain & crew tournament, run by Pastor Mike Bartholomew, starts at 2 p.m. There will be a lunch at the tournament and...
wwnytv.com
Historical society to host History and Genealogy Fair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society will be hosting its History and Genealogy Fair this Saturday. Society Executive Director Toni Engleman and Flower Memorial Library Director Suzanne Renzi-Falge appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. Local historians,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Farm & Craft Market still underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm & Craft Market is still going. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president Kayla Jamieson says the market has three weeks left. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
WKTV
Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
wwnytv.com
Eugenia Jusiak, 101, of Canton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eugenia Jusiak, 101, of Canton, formerly of Buffalo, died, September 12,2022, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law who took wonderful care of her. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements. There will be calling hours on Sunday, September 18, 2-5 PM at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home at 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, New York, 14227. A funeral mass will be on Monday, September 19, 10 am at the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, 103 Como Park, Blvd., Buffalo, New York. Jean is survived her sons, Robert Jusiak (the late Maryann) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Leonard and his wife Betty Ann of Lancaster, NY, her daughter, Alexandra and her husband Gary Bolis of Canton, daughter-in-law’s, Chris Jusiak, Boston, NY, and Cynthia Garra of Orchard Park, NY, grandchildren, Joel, Jodi, Dana, Bobbi Ann, Derik, Jeff, Matthew, Brian, Amy and Brendan, 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Thomas Jusiak, Kenneth Jusiak, grandson Christopher Bolis, siblings, Casey, Tony, Steve and Teddy Glogowski, Emily Piskorz, Rose Domogala, and Alice Pyszczynski. Eugenia was born on October 29,1920, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of the late, Walter and Mary Jezuit Glogowski. She married William Jusiak on September14,1940 at the Precious Blood R.C. Church, Buffalo, NY, he died on August 8, 1995. She was a loving and caring, wife and mother which was her career. Jean was a parishioner of the Resurrection Church and St. Mary’s Church, Canton, NY. She was a member of the Altar Aid Society, Cochair of the Annual Lawn Fete, as well as a booth Chairman. She loved to crochet, color, play cards and go to the casino. Her family lovingly called her “Sarge”. She was the pillar of her family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the William Jusiak Memorial Fund which was founded by her son Tom in honor of her husband William. The address is William Jusiak Memorial Fund, c/o Christine Jusiak, 6811 Liebler Road, Boston, New York, 14025 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson
HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas (WWNY) - Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson, passed away in Hot Springs, Arkansas on September 10, 2022 after an almost year long battle with cancer. Larry was born on December 21, 1961 in Lowville, NY to the late Leo and Rose (Nuspliger) Ouellette.
wwnytv.com
Lowville gets ready to hold Cream Cheese Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets in Lowville will be busy this weekend as the Cream Cheese Festival returns in full force. The annual event celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring a...
wwnytv.com
17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
wwnytv.com
First Trinity Concert - Project Trio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) First Trinity Concert Series, September 18 at 3 pm. Combining the virtuosity of world-class artists with the high energy of rock stars, PROJECT Trio is acclaimed by the press as being “packed with musicianship, joy and surprise.” Gramophone Magazine singled out the group as “an ensemble willing and able to touch on the gamut of musical bases ranging from Baroque to nu-Metal and taking in pretty much every stylism in between,” while The Wall Street Journal hailed the Trio for their “wide appeal, subversive humor, and first-rate playing.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Clinton Street in Heuvelton passed away on Sept 14, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church on Saturday for his family. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
wwnytv.com
Linda Lou Harris, 72, native of East Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Linda Lou (Card) Harris, 72, native of East Rodman, died September 2 at her home in Canton. GA. Born on August 15, 1950 in Watertown, NY, Linda was one of 6 children born to Lewis & Berdella Card. Growing up in E. Rodman, NY, and graduating from Adams Center Adams Central High School in 1968 led her to marry James Kenfield, with whom she had two sons, Alan & Nick (Kenfield) Ludlow.
wwnytv.com
Red & Black head to last regular season contest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black close out their regular season at home this Saturday. With homefield advantage in the playoffs, the Red & Black could have two more home games after this one. The Red & Black offense put up 31 points with 329 total...
wwnytv.com
Remington museum to host Harvest Moon fundraiser
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg will host its annual Harvest Moon event later this month. Museum volunteer Rich Bzura filled us in during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The event will be...
State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego
OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
wwnytv.com
Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Valley View, died early Wednesday morning, September 14, 022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. Mrs. Gaylord was born on September 23, 1934 in Lowville the daughter of the late Fred E. and Marjorie M. (Wilder) Wantz. Nancy graduated from General Martin Central School the class of 1951. She married Kenneth H. Gaylord, Jr. on February 24, 1952 at her parents home with Rev. Martin Weck, Pastor, of Glenfield Methodist Church officiating. She and Kenneth owned and operated a dairy farm on State Route 26, Martinsburg for 22 years. Kenneth died on April 28, 1993.
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
Comments / 2