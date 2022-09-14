ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU Kicker Cade York Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kp3Nw_0hvcDebG00

York is the fifth rookie in NFL history to earn the honor in Week 1

Former LSU kicker Cade York continues to rack up the awards with the Cleveland Browns. After a dominant NFL debut, the automatic kicker took home an award few rookies have ever earned: AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The gifted kicker went 4-for-4 in his rookie debut with the game-winning 58-yard kick to seal the victory in his first NFL contest. His kick was the second-longest game-winning field goal by a rookie in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime in NFL history.

"That is a rare performance for a rookie, as we all know," head coach Kevin Stefanski said following the Browns win. "Pretty unprecedented for him to go do that. Just going to continue to grow with him."

READ MORE: Former LSU Kicker Cade York Dazzles in NFL Debut

York has been taking Cleveland by storm since arriving. A standout during training camp, Mr. Reliable won the Maurice Bassett Award, given to the top Browns rookie during camp.

York unofficially went 22-of-24 during the team's field goal periods and has delivered multiple field long-range field goals during camp.

READ MORE: LSU Secondary to be Deciding Factor Against 'Air Raid' Offense

"We are excited about Cade, and he has done a nice job out here," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Aug. 6. "This is a process, so we have to get through the preseason, get into the season and see where he is. We are excited to have him. Obviously in those moments when you need a guy, you are going to want a guy who can come through for you."

In 37 games for the Tigers, York was 54-for-66 (82%) on field goal tries and 164-for-168 on PAT attempts while going 75-for-75 his last two seasons. His production in Baton Rouge is what ultimately led him to being the highest selected kicker in the NFL Draft since 2016.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Lsu Kicker Cade#Afc Special Teams Player#The Cleveland Browns#Nfl Debut York
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2

The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
726
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy