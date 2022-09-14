Former LSU Kicker Cade York Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

York is the fifth rookie in NFL history to earn the honor in Week 1

Former LSU kicker Cade York continues to rack up the awards with the Cleveland Browns. After a dominant NFL debut, the automatic kicker took home an award few rookies have ever earned: AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The gifted kicker went 4-for-4 in his rookie debut with the game-winning 58-yard kick to seal the victory in his first NFL contest. His kick was the second-longest game-winning field goal by a rookie in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime in NFL history.

"That is a rare performance for a rookie, as we all know," head coach Kevin Stefanski said following the Browns win. "Pretty unprecedented for him to go do that. Just going to continue to grow with him."

York has been taking Cleveland by storm since arriving. A standout during training camp, Mr. Reliable won the Maurice Bassett Award, given to the top Browns rookie during camp.

York unofficially went 22-of-24 during the team's field goal periods and has delivered multiple field long-range field goals during camp.

"We are excited about Cade, and he has done a nice job out here," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Aug. 6. "This is a process, so we have to get through the preseason, get into the season and see where he is. We are excited to have him. Obviously in those moments when you need a guy, you are going to want a guy who can come through for you."

In 37 games for the Tigers, York was 54-for-66 (82%) on field goal tries and 164-for-168 on PAT attempts while going 75-for-75 his last two seasons. His production in Baton Rouge is what ultimately led him to being the highest selected kicker in the NFL Draft since 2016.