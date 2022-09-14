ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same. Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners. Perhaps interim coach...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Report: What Scott Frost Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had high aspirations when taking over as Nebraska's head coach. Before starting the job in 2018, Frost led UCF to an undefeated season with a Division I-best 48.2 points per game. He hoped to bring that dynamic offense to the Cornhuskers without sacrificing their hard-nosed legacy. Per Ivan...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' T.J. Watt Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed T.J. Watt on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four games. There was initially some hope that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could avoid the IR, but he's now expected to miss somewhere around six weeks. Watt...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral

Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
BENTON, LA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The Best Fan Base He's Ever Coached Against

On Saturday morning, Urban Meyer was trending in the college football world for a few reasons. Fox's college football pre-game show was in Lincoln this morning before a showdown between Nebraska and Oklahoma. With Meyer on the desk, fans let him know they want him as their next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Brian Kelly Sends A Clear Message About LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels

Brian Kelly has LSU football getting back on track following its Week 1 loss to Florida State. The Tigers won their first SEC game of the season this Saturday night, beating Mississippi State 31-16. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 210 yards and one touchdown. He added 93 yards and one more score on the ground.
The Spun

Gus Johnson No Longer Calling Nebraska-Oklahoma Game - Here's Why

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson called the first half of today's matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma as scheduled. But after the halftime break, Johnson's broadcast partner Joel Klatt announced that the lead play-by-play man would not return to the booth for the second half. Johnson is "under the weather" and...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7. A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Look: UCLA's Crowd Is Abysmal Again Today

It hasn't been the most exciting time for UCLA football and the poor turnouts continued on Saturday. Ben Bolch of the LA Times shared just how down bad the Bruins are, posting a photo to Twitter of a mostly empty student section at the Rose Bowl. "Solid UCLA student turnout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Today

It hasn't been a great day for the Auburn Tigers. Through two-and-a-half quarters, Bryan Harsin's squad finds itself down 24-6 to No. 22 Penn State. If you wanted to know just how poorly the Tigers are performing, just take one look at this Auburn fan:. The young man even started...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Tua Tagovailoa Quote

Tua Tagovailoa didn't exactly inspire confidence with recent comments about his lack of size. During a press conference on Thursday morning, the Dolphins QB admitted that his stature keeps him from seeing a significant portion of the field. "I can't see because I'm not the biggest guy out there," he...
NFL
The Spun

