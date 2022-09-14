Read full article on original website
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Before the game kicked off, the Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those on the field to celebrate the occasion was billionaire Jeff Bezos. The...
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News
Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' T.J. Watt Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed T.J. Watt on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four games. There was initially some hope that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could avoid the IR, but he's now expected to miss somewhere around six weeks. Watt...
Serena Williams’s Husband Has Problem With Tom Brady
Ohanian doesn’t want the 23-time Grand Slam champion coming out of retirement quite yet.
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
How to watch the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football live online for free—and without cable
Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2022, plans to offer the games a bit differently than fans are used to. Thursday night football, for the past few years, has been the domain of the NFL Network and Fox. But starting Sept. 15, change is in the air. Just...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game
Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement
The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
Cowboys vs. Bengals: Coach Change with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore for QB Cooper Rush?
Gimme Jimmy? Nab Newton? Nope. The Cowboys' best solution lies within in Cooper Rush. But coach Mike McCarthy is hinting at a change involving Kellen Moore.
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
Saints Receive Unfortunate Update On Alvin Kamara
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was not present for the open portion of Friday's practice, per Saints insider John Hendrix. Kamara, who's dealing with a rib injury, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Today marked the star RB's second missed practice in a row leading up to a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Tua Tagovailoa Quote
Tua Tagovailoa didn't exactly inspire confidence with recent comments about his lack of size. During a press conference on Thursday morning, the Dolphins QB admitted that his stature keeps him from seeing a significant portion of the field. "I can't see because I'm not the biggest guy out there," he...
ESPN Analyst "Scared" For Tom Brady This Weekend
ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark believes Tom Brady could "take a beating" during Week 2's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Clark cited major offensive line injuries and a strong New Orleans pass rush as reasons why Brady could be in trouble on Sunday. "Hell yeah! I'm scared for Tom!"...
Look: Tom Brady's Sideline Comment On Cowboys Goes Viral
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had little difficulty beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this past week. But an interesting comment he made has been going viral in the aftermath. While sitting on the sidelines with star wide receiver Mike Evans, Evans asked Brady if he...
