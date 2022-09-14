ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' T.J. Watt Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed T.J. Watt on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four games. There was initially some hope that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could avoid the IR, but he's now expected to miss somewhere around six weeks. Watt...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game

Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement

The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Saints Receive Unfortunate Update On Alvin Kamara

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was not present for the open portion of Friday's practice, per Saints insider John Hendrix. Kamara, who's dealing with a rib injury, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Today marked the star RB's second missed practice in a row leading up to a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Tua Tagovailoa Quote

Tua Tagovailoa didn't exactly inspire confidence with recent comments about his lack of size. During a press conference on Thursday morning, the Dolphins QB admitted that his stature keeps him from seeing a significant portion of the field. "I can't see because I'm not the biggest guy out there," he...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst "Scared" For Tom Brady This Weekend

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark believes Tom Brady could "take a beating" during Week 2's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Clark cited major offensive line injuries and a strong New Orleans pass rush as reasons why Brady could be in trouble on Sunday. "Hell yeah! I'm scared for Tom!"...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady's Sideline Comment On Cowboys Goes Viral

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had little difficulty beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this past week. But an interesting comment he made has been going viral in the aftermath. While sitting on the sidelines with star wide receiver Mike Evans, Evans asked Brady if he...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

