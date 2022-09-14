Read full article on original website
Marc Skinner explains Jackie Groenen's Manchester United exit
Marc Skinner has described the deal to sell midfielder Jackie Groenen to PSG as 'good business' even though he'd have liked to have kept her at Man Utd.
Pep Guardiola hails Jack Grealish's performance in Wolves win
Pep Guardiola hails Jack Grealish's performance in Manchester City win against Wolves in the Premier League.
Tammy Abraham reveals how leaving Chelsea has helped him grow
Tammy Abraham says leaving Chelsea has made him grow as a player and as a person.
William Saliba explains how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle back in at Arsenal
William Saliba has explained how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle since returning to Arsenal this summer.
Moises Caicedo must be Chelsea's next transfer target
Chelsea must make Moises Caicedo their next transfer target regardless of who is hired as sporting director.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolves
Chelsea sporting director: Salzburg's Christoph Freund refuses to rule out move
Red Bull Salzburg director Christoph Freud has refused to rule out a move to Chelsea.
Antonio Conte: Yves Bissouma struggling with 'tactical aspect' at Spurs
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Yves Bissouma has struggled to adapt at Tottenham this season.
Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey goal the difference in dire game
Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey goal the difference in dire game.
David Moyes insists new signings can make a difference for West Ham
David Moyes insists new signings can make a difference for West Ham.
Gareth Taylor explains Keira Walsh's Manchester City exit to Barcelona
Gareth Taylor has admitted that Manchester City's sale of Keira Walsh to Barcelona did catch the club 'on the back foot', but explained they allowed her to move on once her valuation was met to prevent unrest.
Ivan Toney's complimentary style with Harry Kane should make him World Cup shoo-in
Why Ivan Toney, who received his first call-up to the England senior side on Thursday, should be in their World Cup squad.
Julian Nagelsmann backs Sadio Mane to recover from slow start with Bayern Munich
Julian Nagelsmann has backed Sadio Mane to get back to his best in the near future.
Is Brentford vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Arsenal travel to Brentford in an intriguing London derby to open up the Premier League action today. Both sides are in form after the Bees thrashed Leeds 5-2 last time out, while Mikel Arteta's side edged Zurich in the Europa League.Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and build-upIvan Toney’s sensational form has resulted in an England call-up, with the Arsenal backline faced with a tough task to keep him quiet at the Brentford Community Stadium. That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.Here’s everything you need...
WSL gameweek 1 preview: Euro 2022 boost, Liverpool return & can Man City gel?
Six things to look out for on gameweek one of the WSL.
Erling Haaland wins Premier League Player of the Month award for August
Erling Haaland's sensational debut month at Manchester City has seen him take home the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.
West Ham unlikely to sign free agent defender before January
West Ham are unlikely to move for free agents Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jason Denayer or Nikola Maksimovic despite being linked with moves.
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham: Visitors come from behind to earn crucial win
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham: Visitors come from behind to earn crucial win.
Moussa Diaby remains subject of heavy interest from Premier League
Officials from several Premier League clubs were in attendance to see Moussa Diaby star in Bayer Leverkusen’s impressive Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, 90min understands.
Dani Alves names Cristiano Ronaldo as his toughest ever opponent
Dani Alves has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the toughest opponent he's ever played against.
