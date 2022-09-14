Assailant hits teen with brick in unprovoked, daylight NYC attack: cops

A stranger bashed a teen in the face with a brick in an unprovoked, broad-daylight Chelsea attack this week, cops said Wednesday.

The assailant approached the victim around 11:30 a.m. Monday and struck him with the brick without saying a word on West 20th Street near 10th Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to Lenox Hill HealthPlex in stable condition, with a severe injury to his face.

The brick-wielding attacker struck around 11:30 a.m. Monday on West 20th Street near 10th Avenue, police said. NYPD

The suspect ran off after the attack. The victim told police he did not know the man who assaulted him and had no prior contact with him.

Cops released footage of the suspect picking up the brick from a planter area, but it does not capture the moment of the assault.

Video shows the suspect picking up the brick from a planter area on the sidewalk. NYPD

The suspect was still on the loose Wednesday. NYPD

Police say he is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, with a dark complexion, slim build and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and white sneakers.