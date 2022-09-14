SBLive Ohio's football Top 25: Archbishop Hoban stays at the top, Avon is back after win

Archbishop Hoban remains the top team, while three other enter the Top 25 after last week

Photo by Jeff Harwell

The top five teams shuffle a little bit, and there are some big jumps and big falls as we wander further and further into the rankings this week. Princeton makes another leap, becoming the top-ranked team in Southwest Ohio. Medina proves, once again, that there is life after Drew Allar. Massillon and Avon may have been discounted too early after statement wins this week. All-in-all, Ohio high school football is proving to be as unpredictable as ever.





1. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (4-0) Last Week: 1

Lamar Sperling strikes again, tallying up 179 yards on the ground and four touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of Withrow. The Buffalo commit is making a strong case for Ohio’s Mr. Football in a year with no clear-cut favorite at the beginning of the season. The Knights' defense held Withrow to only 13 rushing yards on 12 carries. Hoban will host St. Ignatius in a top 10 showdown on Friday.



2. Princeton, Cincinnati (4-0) Last Week: 4

Nobody has come close to challenging the Vikings as we near the halfway point of the regular season. Princeton put together their third straight shutout over Hamilton, 26-0. The Vikings held Hamilton to only 30 yards of total offense including minus-3 total rushing yards on the night. Sophomore Teryntino Brown-Freeman tallied a career best 111 yards from scrimmage. This Friday, The Vikings will play in the de facto Greater Miami Conference Championship Game, hosting Lakota West.



3. Lakota West, West Chester (4-0) Last Week: 2

Another shutout in GMC Land, the Firebirds blanked Oak Hills, 31-0. Quarterback Mitch Bolden

and running back Trent Lloyd both rushed for over 100 yards on the night while the Firebirds offense racked up over 400 total yards. The Firebirds head to Princeton in a top 3 contest this Friday night.



4. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (2-2) Last Week: 3

Just as Penn (Indiana) was hoping to get back into this game before the half, Robert Houston put the dagger in the Kingsmen with a 70-yard pick-six with seconds remaining in the second quarter. With a 28-3 at halftime, the Bombers cruised to a 35-10 win over Penn. St. Xavier will host Moeller in the other best high school game in Cincinnati this Friday.



5. St. Edward, Lakewood (4-0) Last Week: 5

It wasn't pretty. Casey Bullock didn't have a career day. Four turnovers rarely wins games. However, the Eagles held off a hungry Elder team , 17-14 on Saturday. Marvin Bell was the savior for the Eagles, carrying the ball for 189 yards and a third quarter touchdown and then Bullock ran in for what ended up being the game-winning score midway through the fourth quarter. The Eagles hope to up their game with another top 25 opponent in Massillon on Friday on the road.



6. Toledo Central Catholic (3-1) Last Week: 6

It was all about Chris Edmonds in the Irish's conference opener. The senior put up 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 50-17 rout of Findlay. The Irish should have no issues improving their record as they host St. John's Jesuit on Friday.



7. Springfield (3-0) Last Week: 7

After Wayne marched right down the field on their first possession of the game, the Wildcats responded by pitching 39 minutes of perfect , shutout football in their conference opener. Bryce Schondelmyer put together another excellent performance, going 21-for-29 for 262 yards and three touchdowns. The senior QB has been one of the biggest surprises in Ohio football in 2022. The Wildcats are at Beavercreek this Friday.



8. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (4-0) Last Week: 9

The Crusaders added the most impressive win of the year to their nationally recognized resume this past Saturday with a 39-31 win over Good Counsel (Maryland). Luke Dunn was electric, going 18-for-25 with 237 yards and a pair of TDs. On the ground, Jordan Marshall carried the ball for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Moeller will open conference play at St. Xavier on Friday.



9. Medina (3-1) Last Week: 20

The Battling Bees offense just keeps rolling. Junior quarterback Danny Stoddard keeps putting up career-defining numbers, this time going 28-for-41 with 386 yards through the air with five touchdowns. The Medina offense is averaging 43.8 points per game, seeing a new season best every week. They will try to keep that momentum going when they host Strongsville on Friday.



10. St. Ignatius, Cleveland (3-0) Last Week: 13

After opening the season with a pair of nail biters, the Wildcats looked like a top tier program with a blowout win against Euclid. The Wildcats held the Euclid rushing attack to negative-19 yards on Saturday afternoon in a 38-0 win. St. Ignatius heads down to Hoban on Friday for the most high-profile contest in Northeast Ohio.



11. Fairfield (4-0) Last Week: 12

After debuting in the top 25 last week, the Indians did not disappoint, summoning the running clock against a winless Sycamore team. The ground game was once again the foundation of a powerful offense, led by Jordon Jackson. The senior ran for 131 yards and a touchdown, putting him second in the GMC in rushing behind teammate Talon Fisher. The duo have 1,017 combined rushing yards on the season. The Indians head to Oak Hills on Friday.



12. Elder, Cincinnati (3-1) Last Week: 14

The clock was not friendly to the Panthers at St. Edward. Elder held the momentum after a Justin Re touchdown late in the fourth quarter and then had the ball with a chance in the final minutes after recovering a fumble. However, a suffocating pass defense couldn't make up for the Panthers' shortcomings on offense throughout the night. Elder will look to bounce back when they host undefeated Louisville St. Xavier (Kentucky) on Friday.



13. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (4-0) Last Week: 22

The Warriors summoned the running clock in a dismantling of Eastern Cincinnati Conference rival Turpin, 46-6. Trey Cornist led the rushing attack with 151 yards and two touchdowns. Vance George threw for 181 yards and a touchdown. The defending Division II state champions look to continue their winning ways at Little Miami on Friday.



14. Massillon (3-1) Last Week: 17

After an opening week loss to Moeller, the Tigers have only looked more and more impressive with each passing week. Friday, Massillon ran all over Warren G. Harding, securing a comfortable 41-12 win. Jalen Slaughter impressed with four touchdowns on the night. Massillon has a pair of Top 25 teams next with St. Edward on Friday, followed by Austintown-Fitch in Week 6.

15. Kings, Kings Mills (4-0) Last Week: 11

The Knights continue to be a difficult team to gauge. Kings earned another running clock win over Loveland on Friday night, 55-12. However, the combined record of the Knights' four opponents is 0-16. Finally, Kings will get a true test at undefeated Milford this Friday night. It will be a real measuring stick to see how they compare to the top teams in the Cincinnati area.



16. Mentor (2-2) Last Week: 16

Football North (Canada) may as well start playing a full Ohio schedule. They played their third Ohio team this past week with two more on the schedule in October. Just like in their Week 2 battle against Massillon Perry, the Canadians came out on top, 48-28 over Mentor. The Cardinals have a break in the schedule with a bye week scheduled for Week 5.



17. Riverside, Painesville (3-1) Last Week: 24

Just like that, Chardon's 31-game win streak is over. The Beavers were truly dominant on defense, especially in the trenches all night in their 21-7 historic win in front of a packed home crowd. Mike Maloney was the star on offense, passing for 131 and two touchdowns while also rushing for 73 yards. Riverside hosts Madison on Friday night.



18. Avon (3-1) Last Week: NR

What a rebound for the Eagles. Their first true road game of the season came against Top 25 rival Avon Lake . The contest was neck-and-neck for the entire first half before the Eagles turned on the turbo in the second half. Sam DeTillio went from goat to savior, throwing two picks in the first half to throwing two touchdowns in the second half. The Eagles host Elyria this Friday.



19. Pickerington Central (2-2) Last Week: 19

If anybody can figure out what's going on in central Ohio high school football, the staff at SBLive would love to know. Pickerington North knocked off preseason darling Upper Arlington last week, only to fall to a wounded in-city rival, Pickerington Central this past week. If the Tigers can knock off 3-1 Gahanna Lincoln on Friday, it will solidify their spot at the top of the Columbus area.



20. Chardon (3-1) Last Week: 10

Despite a loss on Friday night, the Hilltoppers still look like the team to beat in Division III in Ohio. Their three previous opponents - Olmsted Falls, Camden (New Jersey), and First Baptist (Florida) have been perfect outside of their meeting with Chardon. The schedule doesn't get easy for the Hilltoppers with Mayfield at home on Friday before a trip to 3-1 Kenston in Week 6.



21. Northmont, Clayton (4-0) Last Week: NR

The Thunderbolts climb their way to debut in the SBLive Top 25 after another shutout performance, this time in their GWOC opener. Northmont's defense allowed 132 total yards of offense while forcing two turnovers, including a scoop-and-score to open the second quarter. Brian Jones, Jr. was a terror on defense, tallying 11 tackles, two for loss, and a sack on the night. Northmont heads to undefeated Centerville this Friday.

22. Avon Lake (3-1) Last Week: 7

After true dominance in their first three weeks of the season, the Shoremen ran into a buzzsaw in the form of their rival the Avon Eagles. After only allowing a single touchdown in their first three games combined, the Shoermen surrendered six to the Eagles, four in the second half alone. Avon Lake will look to bounce back at Berea-Midpark on Friday.



23. Austintown-Fitch (4-0) Last Week: 25

In the battle of the unbeatens, the Falcons came out victorious in a slugfest over Ursuline, 42-34. Fitch forced four turnovers, two resulting in touchdowns as they improved to 4-0 on the year. Fitch will host Bennett (New York) on Friday.



24. Wadsworth (3-1) Last Week: NR

Welcome to the top 25, Grizzlies. After a disappointing 45-35 loss to Medina in Week 3, Wadsworth responded with a 56-0 win over Brecksville on the road. The nail biter against a top 10 team combined with a trio of comfortable wins against quality opponents has garnered the attention of football fans in northeast Ohio. The Grizzlies have a pair of undefeated opponents at home these next two weeks with Hudson on Friday and Nordonia in Week 6.



25. Wayne, Huber Heights (2-2) Last Week: 18

The Warriors cling to the last spot in the Top 25 after opening Greater Western Ohio Conference play with a loss at undefeated Springfield. Zachariah Williams was unstoppable, carrying the ball 27 times for 182 yards, adding on two catches for 12 yards. But Williams was the only bright spot for the offense as the Warriors were held to only 67 passing yards. Both of Wayne's losses have come against undefeated teams in the SBLive Top 25. Friday, they host Miamisburg.