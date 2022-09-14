ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Haaland scores unreal Champions League goal as Man City downs Borussia Dortmund

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYQ6v_0hvcAB5g00

What does a team playing Manchester City even do about Erling Haaland?

No team in the world would have a better idea about that than Borussia Dortmund, but all they could do is watch as their former superstar striker produced a preposterous goal to give Man City a 2-1 comeback victory over the German side in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A day after Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck said “I know how to stop Haaland,” the Norway striker proved that statement to be not entirely true. Schlotterbeck didn’t start for Dortmund, but that appeared largely irrelevant. Haaland wasn’t particularly involved, and Dortmund entered the final minutes of the match up 1-0 on a Jude Bellingham goal.

However, Man City’s pressure paid off. With Dortmund forced to defend too deep for too long, they made the choice to hunker down, bringing Schlotterbeck in for Anthony Modeste in the hopes that an extra defender would see them through.

However, Dortmund just kept being too deep, and that gave room for John Stones to launch a rocket from out on the right to equalize in the 80th minute.

If Stones’ goal was a top-tier strike, what came next for Haaland was in the stratosphere. João Cancelo used the outside of his right foot to scoop a sumptuous pass into the area, but even with perfect delivery, Haaland was marked on both sides. Even the best strikers would have a hard time ensuring that their run took them away from one marker, and still gave them an angle to beat the other to the ball.

Haaland did both of those things, but added a level of difficulty to it by somewhat inexplicably opting against a leap for a header. Instead, he did a nearly full splits, hopping up with his right foot and using his left to acrobatically stab the ball past Alexander Meyer.

Oh, and the person marking him most closely as all that was going on? Apologies to Schlotterbeck, but at least he got the best look at an incredible goal.

It was impressive as it was vital, as a road draw for Dortmund would have given the German side a slight edge in the race to win Group G. Haaland’s late winner instead gives Man City a three-point edge after just two rounds of games, and with two meetings with group minnows FC Copenhagen still to come.

The goal just adds to Haaland’s spectacular start to life in Manchester. He has 13 goals in just nine appearances so far, including at least one goal in each of Man City’s last six competitive matches.

Watch Haaland defy gravity to score Man City’s winner

Related

Erling Haaland scores another hat trick as Man City crushes Nottingham Forest

Erling Haaland explodes for second-half hat trick in Manchester City win over Crystal Palace

OK, maybe Erling Haaland won't be a huge bust after all

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wolves vs. Manchester City live stream, TV channel, Premier League lineups, time, odds, how to watch

The Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet Manchester City in Premier League action on Saturday at Molineux. Man City is coming off a 2-1 win over Dortmund in the Champions League in their last game as they have their eyes set on the top spot in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the Wolves have not played since September 3 when they knocked off Southampton 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Nico Schlotterbeck
Person
John Stones
Person
João Cancelo
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Unreal#German#The Champions League#Bea
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy