Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WILX-TV
Your Health: A new treatment for cancer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For people with cancer, chemo and radiation can be life-saving, but they can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost my eyelashes. I lost my eyebrows,” said Jenifer Briley. “I didn’t tolerate food for a while. I ran fevers. I had bone pain.”
sparrow.org
Sparrow Medical Group Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith
CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community. The addition of Dr....
WILX-TV
Organization works to provide Lansing veterans with new housing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers in Mid-Michigan are helping five veterans in Lansing get new homes. According to Veterans’ Central Data, there are about 700 homeless veterans in Michigan, but there is a plan to come together to reduce that number. Veteran Anthony Wilson said getting a home doesn’t...
WILX-TV
Unleash Your Heart Gala returns to raise money for Cascades Humane Society in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents came together in Jackson to help rewrite the stories of animals Friday in Jackson. Hundreds of people attended the Cascades Humane Society’s annual Unleash Your Heart Gala fundraiser, but there was one Lady in particular who did not attend. That’s because she found her forever home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
Dad after 7-year-old ODs: ‘It’s tough every day’
The father of a 7-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose said he 'went against his gut' in allowing the boy to stay with his mother.
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
Fox47News
Sparrow announces new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow
After an extensive nationwide search, Sparrow Health System is proud to name Jared Coleman as the new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow, aimed at honoring the legacy of a respected Sparrow board member and community leader. The fellowship is named for the late James W. Butler III, who championed...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Teaching etiquette in the classroom
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools teach a lot of important facts, but a teacher at the Wilson Talent Center is making sure her students know what to do in the real world. There are a lot of rules in the classroom and there are just as many in the real world. Monique Colizzi is teaching her business and risk-management students all about fine dining and proper manners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Police: White powder on scale at mother's apartment where child overdosed
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids say a scale loaded with white powder was found at the apartment where a 7-year-old fatally overdosed on fentanyl. Jeremy Thompson was found unresponsive at Briasia Allen's apartment near 32nd Street and Eastern Avenue in June. Allen is Thompson's mother. Thompson was...
Eaton Rapids greenlights chickens on residential property
Residents of Eaton Rapids are going to be able to have a few feathered friends on their property since city council passed a new ordinance.
Grand Ledge schools experiencing bus driver shortages resulting in cancellations
Grand Ledge Public Schools is still in need of bus drivers, which is causing bus routes to be temporarily canceled.
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
WILX-TV
Experience STEAM programs in the Maker Studio at East Lansing Public Library
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Maker Studio in the East Lansing Public Library is a place for people of all ages to create, innovate, learn, and collaborate. The studio is frequently used for S.T.E.A.M. (read as Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics) and Maker events intended to nurture the curiosity and creativity of our community through engaging, inspiring, and educational programming (see Upcoming Maker & STEAM Events). When not in use, the Maker Studio itself can be reserved by groups looking for a space to collaborate .
WILX-TV
Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many large police departments, Lansing is working to reduce gang violence. Experts said getting through to young people is at the heart of the solution. A Lansing police unit called Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T) is working to connect with kids, and the community....
WILX-TV
A New Exhibit Buzzes into the Ella Sharp Museum
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new exhibit is buzzing in the Ella Sharp Museum. Small Wonders: Insects in Focus is now available to be explored until October 22, 2022. In the air, water, and even under foot, insects inhabit every domain of our daily lives, performing essential functions that balance our fragile ecosystem on earth.
Comments / 0