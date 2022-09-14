ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILX-TV

Your Health: A new treatment for cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For people with cancer, chemo and radiation can be life-saving, but they can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost my eyelashes. I lost my eyebrows,” said Jenifer Briley. “I didn’t tolerate food for a while. I ran fevers. I had bone pain.”
sparrow.org

Sparrow Medical Group Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community. The addition of Dr....
WILX-TV

Organization works to provide Lansing veterans with new housing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers in Mid-Michigan are helping five veterans in Lansing get new homes. According to Veterans’ Central Data, there are about 700 homeless veterans in Michigan, but there is a plan to come together to reduce that number. Veteran Anthony Wilson said getting a home doesn’t...
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
wkzo.com

CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Fox47News

Sparrow announces new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow

After an extensive nationwide search, Sparrow Health System is proud to name Jared Coleman as the new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow, aimed at honoring the legacy of a respected Sparrow board member and community leader. The fellowship is named for the late James W. Butler III, who championed...
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Teaching etiquette in the classroom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools teach a lot of important facts, but a teacher at the Wilson Talent Center is making sure her students know what to do in the real world. There are a lot of rules in the classroom and there are just as many in the real world. Monique Colizzi is teaching her business and risk-management students all about fine dining and proper manners.
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
WILX-TV

Experience STEAM programs in the Maker Studio at East Lansing Public Library

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Maker Studio in the East Lansing Public Library is a place for people of all ages to create, innovate, learn, and collaborate. The studio is frequently used for S.T.E.A.M. (read as Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics) and Maker events intended to nurture the curiosity and creativity of our community through engaging, inspiring, and educational programming (see Upcoming Maker & STEAM Events). When not in use, the Maker Studio itself can be reserved by groups looking for a space to collaborate .
WILX-TV

Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many large police departments, Lansing is working to reduce gang violence. Experts said getting through to young people is at the heart of the solution. A Lansing police unit called Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T) is working to connect with kids, and the community....
WILX-TV

A New Exhibit Buzzes into the Ella Sharp Museum

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new exhibit is buzzing in the Ella Sharp Museum. Small Wonders: Insects in Focus is now available to be explored until October 22, 2022. In the air, water, and even under foot, insects inhabit every domain of our daily lives, performing essential functions that balance our fragile ecosystem on earth.
