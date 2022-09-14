Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
WTS International and Eno Center for Transportation Sign Memorandum of Understanding
The Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS) International and the Eno Center for Transportation (Eno) signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on September 8, 2022, ensuring the two organizations will collaborate on mutual goals to better the transportation sector and prepare a next generation of industry leaders and workforce. Eno...
Comments / 0