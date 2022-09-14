Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week
MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance
Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
Hurricane Earl forecast to become first major hurricane of the season
MIAMI - A very active start to the month of September in the tropics as the CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking four areas. At this time, there are no threats or concerns for South Florida. Hurricane Earl is forecast to become the first Major Hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm warnings have been issued for Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory on Tuesday said Earl was about 485 miles south of Bermuda and moving to the north at 6 miles per hour. Earl is expected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urgent weather warning as huge storm already bringing nearly 11-foot tide to US state with higher water levels expected
A FLOOD warning has been issued as Alaskans prepare for water levels to rise up to 18 feet higher than normal in what is predicted to be the worst flooding in half a century. Typhoon Merbok moved toward the Bering Sea region on Friday, prompting urgent warnings along the Alaskan coast.
The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!
As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Tropical Storm Fiona will unleash life-threatening rain for several Caribbean islands in the coming days and could later impact the United States, meteorologists warned Saturday.
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
TODAY.com
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in Atlantic: Where is it headed?
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, which could bring flooding and mudslides to Puerto Rico by Friday afternoon. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the forecast.Sept. 15, 2022.
Tropical Storm Fiona nears Puerto Rico
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona moves across the Caribbean. The Weather Channel's Mike Seidel has the forecast.
TODAY.com
Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona’s timing and impact zones
There are tropical storm alerts for the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona makes its move. TODAY’s Al Roker has the latest forecast.Sept. 16, 2022.
As massive storm batters Alaska coastal towns, residents are evacuated, widespread flooding reported
A massive, potentially record-breaking storm brought major flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska Saturday, and some residents were evacuated. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he "verbally declared" a disaster for communities impacted by the storm. The center of the storm was making its way up the Bering Strait Saturday...
Florida's 2023 Weather Predictions Are Out & Winter Isn't Going To Be The Same
People, especially those from up northern regions, vacation to Florida during the wintertime for the Sunshine State's gorgeous weather. You can't beat sunny skies, lower humidity and bearable, non-scorching temperatures that usually fall in the mid-60s. However, the Farmer's Almanac just released its predictions for winter 2023 and the forecast...
Comments / 0