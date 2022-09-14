ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Willow to perform at Walmart skate event Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Willow will perform at the Walmart Free Skate at Cascade Sept. 16. The back-to-school event promises freebies and a $50 Walmart gift card as well as free food, beauty brands such as Rainbow Beauty and AF94 Makeup and more. Willow will perform tracks from her upcoming...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta. Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rachel Jackson
CBS 46

Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

Opulence Saturdays (Ladies Night) At Curfew Atlanta

The westside of Atlanta's sexiest event on a Saturday night. Complimentary drinks for ladies till 11pm. Amazing atmosphere & secure parking. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#party#bar#nightlife#downtown#lounge#vip#sections#curfewatl. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
marietta.com

Cobb County School Calendar 2023-2024

The Cobb County School Calendar for the 2023 to 2024 school year begins on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 and ends on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The start date is the same date as last year, and the end date is 2 days earlier than last year. School holidays:. Labor Day...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Initial List of Bed, Bath and Beyond Stores Closing Released

Bed, Bath and Beyond officials announced last month that an estimated 150 of its home goods stores would be closing as it struggles to turn around lagging sales. Today, a list of the initial 50 stores set to close was announced. Only two are on the chopping block in Georgia. One in Suwanee and the other in Snellville. It’s not known when the company will release the list of the remaining 100 slated to close. Officials also plan to cut the company’s corporate and supply chain staff by an estimated 20%.
SNELLVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend

Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
ATLANTA, GA

