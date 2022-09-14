LONG BEACH, Calif. – The #9 Pepperdine women's soccer team collected its sixth shutout of the season after downing Long Beach State 2-0 on Thursday night at George Allen Stadium. The Waves are unbeaten after eight games for the first time since 2011. This is the first time since 2004 that Pepperdine has collected six shutouts in the first eight games.

