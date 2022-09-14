Read full article on original website
pepperdinewaves.com
Waves Through Two Rounds in Illinois
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois – Sam Choi's 2-under 68 paced the Pepperdine men's golf team during Saturday's second round at the season-opening OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational, but the Waves slipped into 11th place. The Waves have a two-day total of 578 (289-289) at the par-70 Olympia Fields Country Club. This tournament...
pepperdinewaves.com
Men's Tennis Begins Fall Season in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Kentucky – The Pepperdine men's tennis team began its fall season at the Wildcat Invitational on Friday afternoon, recording three singles wins against the host school, the defending NCAA runner-up, at the Boone Tennis Center. Two Waves claimed their first collegiate wins as Maxi Homberg (Freising, Germany) took...
pepperdinewaves.com
Hellmuth Has Career Night as #22 Waves Stun #6 Minnesota in Four
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — For the third time this season, the #22 Pepperdine women's volleyball team upset a top-15 opponent, stunning #6 Minnesota in four-sets to open the Diet Coke Classic on Thursday night in the Maturi Pavilion. Prior to Pepperdine's (8-2) win today, Minnesota (4-3) had gone 22-0 in...
pepperdinewaves.com
Waves Set New Personal Records and Climb All-Time List at UC Riverside Invitational
RIVERSIDE, California – In just the second race of the season there was a morning full of personal records for the Pepperdine men's and women's cross country teams on Saturday at the UC Riverside Invitational as graduate student Will Bullock, sophomore Megan LaCamera, freshman Joshua Bergers and freshman Abby Winter led the men and women in the four faces.
pepperdinewaves.com
#9 Waves Shut Out Long Beach State 2-0 on the Road
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The #9 Pepperdine women's soccer team collected its sixth shutout of the season after downing Long Beach State 2-0 on Thursday night at George Allen Stadium. The Waves are unbeaten after eight games for the first time since 2011. This is the first time since 2004 that Pepperdine has collected six shutouts in the first eight games.
pepperdinewaves.com
Water Polo Splits Two in Santa Barbara
Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 SANTA BARBARA, California – The #9 Pepperdine men's water polo team had mixed success on a short trip up the coast on Thursday, routing Westcliff 23-7 before falling to host and #8 UC Santa Barbara 12-8. The Waves (3-5), who have their...
