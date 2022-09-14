ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

PennLive.com

Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Water main break clogs Tamaqua traffic

Water flowed freely. Traffic did not. Delays on Route 309 in Tamaqua were longer than usual this week because of a water main break on the north end of town which leaked water at a rate of about 1 million gallons per day. The town also put a boil water advisory in place.
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning couple with Kovatch ties purchases former KME buildings

A couple with strong ties to the Nesquehoning community are helping breathe new life into the former KME/Rev Group facility buildings on the south side of Route 54. The site’s new owner, One Industrial Holdings LLC, announced this week the acquisition of the remaining buildings from REV Group. The buildings on the north side of Route 54 were purchased earlier this year by Reading and Northern Railroad for use by the maintenance of way department.
NESQUEHONING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
EASTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Times News

Slatington residents demand action on borough roads

It was standing room only at the Slatington borough council meeting Monday night. Residents came out to complain about road conditions on Shadow Oak Lane, Oakhurst Drive and other streets in the housing development near the elementary school. Instead of going to the podium and giving their name and address,...
SLATINGTON, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic

The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

From ‘there’s no way’ to top 2%. Easton police maintain statewide accreditation.

Easton this week celebrated the city police department’s continued accreditation under a statewide program requiring strict adherence to set standards and best practices. For the first time, the department has earned Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program — recognition of the department maintaining accreditation for 15 years.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown State Hospital may be sold to City Center Investment Corp. for $5.5M, under new bill proposal

The former Allentown State Hospital property may soon be sold off to a well-known area developer in a $5.5 million deal. Republican Sen. Pat Browne, representing the 16th District, which covers portions of Lehigh County, introduced the bill this past Tuesday in Harrisburg. It calls for selling the 195-acre property to City Center Investment Corp., which is led by developer J.B. Reilly. City Center Investment is responsible for multiple major redevelopment projects in Downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Restriction: Lane shifting for UGI road work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Start date: Sept. 17. Est completion date: Sept. 24. Restrictions in effect (time...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Watch your water: Lehigh Valley put on drought watch

After a summer of little rain across northeastern Pennsylvania, 36 counties, including those that make up the Lehigh Valley, have been placed under drought watch by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Ed Boscola, director of Bethlehem’s Department of Water and Sewer Resources, said...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Cresco woman turns passion for plants into whimsical business

Linda Besecker inherited land from her former teacher Ruth Henry. Henry, Besecker’s third grade teacher, inspired Besecker to become a teacher too. They taught together at the former Barrett Elementary School. As Henry aged, Besecker took care of her and when Henry passed away she willed her land to...
CRESCO, PA
Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

