Meet the Steelers newest outside linebacker
Another addition for the Steelers at outside linebacker, this time taking one off the Titans practice squad, what David Anenih could bring
Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?
As New England readies for the Steelers, does Patriots owner Robert Kraft need answers from Bill Belichick on the decision to bench Kendrick Bourne?
NFL・
What the Steelers are saying about Patriots heading into Week 2 matchup
Here are five notable things the Steelers said about the Patriots this week. Based on the way the Patriots played last week, it’s a bit surprising to hear the words lockdown and legendary associated with them. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for a pair of Patriots...
3 bold predictions for Steelers against Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Mike Tomlin’s squad can go 2-0 on the young season. Here’s what to expect. Pittsburgh admittedly got a little lucky against the Bengals. Despite a superb defensive showing against Cincinnati’s high-powered offense, they rarely were able to convert turnovers into points (minus Minkah Fitzpatrick’s pick-6).
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt running at practice despite being on IR
On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers placed outside linebacker T.J. Watt on IR designated to return with a pectoral tear. This means Watt is out for a minimum of four weeks. But if this video provided by Steelers reporter Josh Rowntree is any indication, Watt is already anxious to get back and isn’t going to miss any more time than absolutely necessary.
What to know about Dolphins-Ravens: Game time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Report: Watt to IR, Steelers sign LB off Titans practice squad
According to reports, the Steelers are expected to place outside linebacker T.J. Watt on short-term injured reserve. ESPN”s Field Yates reports the Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans practice squad.
Former All-Pro Blasts Patriots Coach: ‘It’s Over for Belichick’
Is the era of playoff football in New England coming to an end?
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Patriots make Mac Jones decision before Steelers game
The New England Patriots feel that second-year quarterback Mac Jones is healed from the illness that kept him from practicing earlier this week. The organization removed Jones from the injury report on Friday, which means he will be full-go in a crucial AFC matchup against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. Longtime...
CBS Sports
Watch Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Western Michigan 1-1 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the matchup is anything like WMU's 44-41 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
