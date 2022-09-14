Colts receiver Alec Pierce in concussion protocol

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts might be without one of their offensive starters Sunday in Jacksonville.

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

Pierce absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit delivered by Houston’s Jalen Pitre in the third quarter. Pitre was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play. Pierce returned to the game, but only after having his bent face mask fixed.

Reich said Pierce began experiencing mild concussion symptoms after the game.

Pierce was on the field for 47 of the 92 offensive snaps against the Texans, third-most among wideouts. Michael Pittman Jr. led the way with 90 snaps, and Parris Campbell was next with 71.

Pierce was targeted twice but finished with no receptions and dropped a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.

Along with Pierce, defensive end DeForest Buckner (hip) did not practice. Cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) were limited.

Leonard (non)update

Shaquille Leonard was a full participant in Wednesday’s full-pads practice, but there was no indication whether he will make his season debut Sunday at Jacksonville.

“I anticipate it will be like last week,’’ Reich said.

Leonard was a full participant last Wednesday but limited Thursday and Friday and inactive for the Houston opener. He’s still recovering from June back surgery.

“Change” with T.Y.

T.Y. Hilton hasn’t left the building, but that time is coming.

Hilton’s mural has remained on the southside side of Lucas Oil Stadium even though he remains unsigned. The team altered it Wednesday by placing a “Thank You For The Memories!” banner along the bottom of the mural.

The next likely step is replacing Hilton’s mural with one of All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

