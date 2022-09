MEMPHIS, Tenn — Some fear troubling times for Memphis-based company FedEx as the global shipping giant announced Thursday that it would be closing 90 stores. The company also said it would put off making new hires and cut flights at FedEx Express. The thought of a looming global recession is what the company's CEO Raj Subramaniam has argued is reflected in taking these steps.

