Roseville man believed to have assaulted women in Placer and Sacramento counties

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man is suspected of conducting a series of violent attacks against women in Roseville and possibly Sacramento County, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Richard King, 33 was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Boulevard following a search of a residence by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

King had an outstanding robbery warrant, according to police.

The police department said investigators suspect King of violently attacking women during pre-arranged sexual encounters.

“As a suspected violent sexual predator it seems possible his crimes may not be just in the short-term,” the Roseville Police Department told FOX40.

It is believed that several women in Sacramento County may have also been attacked by King, according to police, and that they should contact their local law enforcement agency if they have any information about this case.