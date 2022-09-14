ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Roseville man believed to have assaulted women in Placer and Sacramento counties

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man is suspected of conducting a series of violent attacks against women in Roseville and possibly Sacramento County, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Richard King, 33 was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Boulevard following a search of a residence by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

King had an outstanding robbery warrant, according to police.

The police department said investigators suspect King of violently attacking women during pre-arranged sexual encounters.

“As a suspected violent sexual predator it seems possible his crimes may not be just in the short-term,” the Roseville Police Department told FOX40.

It is believed that several women in Sacramento County may have also been attacked by King, according to police, and that they should contact their local law enforcement agency if they have any information about this case.

Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27.  The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries.  He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

17-year-old arrested after crashing, injuring 6 in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with six people being injured in a car accident Friday night, according to officials. The man, driving a Honda Accord with three passengers, was fleeing from a dispersed car show, according to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The driver...
RIO LINDA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run

An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive

Details here: https://cbsn.ws/3qNrlZ0 According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County. When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection. While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began.
RIO LINDA, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]

Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

