Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 19-year-old found shot day after his birthday

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head on Saturday morning.

Austin Gordan’s parents told News 2 their son was hanging out with friends one day after his birthday when someone shot a loaded gun. His parents are now asking for justice.

His parents say how he died was extremely tragic and they want to focus on who he was.

“He was always throwing up the I love you sign,” Tonya Gordan Wilkerson said.

For Austin, love had no limit.

“He had a smile about him that would just light up the room,” Jeremy Gordon, Austin’s father said.

Gordon said he knew no strangers and could conquer anything he set his mind to.

“When he graduated, he texted me and said mama, ‘I made it,’” Wilkerson said.

In May, Austin graduated from Green Hill High School. His mom said it was in those halls and about everywhere else he went that he made an impact.

“We had a friend come to us the other day, and say whenever Austin saw a friend without a lunch he’d go back to that line so they would eat. He was providing for his friends and that is part of his legacy,” Gordan said.

Now, he is gone too soon.

“The heartbreak and emptiness I have will be with me the rest of my life, and I just want justice for him,” Wilkerson said.

“There’s no telling what he was going to be, but whatever he was going to be, he was going to be great at it,” Gordan said.

His parents know one thing is for sure, he’ll be throwing the “I love you sign” forever.

“Anytime he left, even when he was driving in the car, or just a picture he made sure to throw up the I love you sign. He would say, ‘I love you, mama,’” Gordan said.

Austin’s parents tell News 2 he just recently bought a car all by himself. They would like to pay it off so they can keep it in memory of him.

If you’d like to help with donations or funeral costs a GoFundMe can be found here .

The funeral for Austin will be held at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. On Thursday, the visitation will be from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. On Friday, the service will start at 2 p.m. after a visitation from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

