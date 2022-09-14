A Villager got a break in court this past week after a golf cart DUI arrest earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing. Timothy John Sutcliffe, 42, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving reduced from a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He was sentenced to probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. He was represented by attorney Gail Grossman.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO