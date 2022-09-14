Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
Related
sltablet.com
What’s Happening In South Lake! Three New Restaurants And A New Concept At Muse Bar + Bistro
MUSE BAR + BISTRO – Opening Soon: Muse Bar + Bistro-CLERMONT will be the newest restaurant to open in Clermont. It’s located at 2385 S. Hwy 27, in the recently vacated home of “World of Beer”. Restaurant Founders Aaron Straub, Jennifer Powers, Chief Statler and Jennifer...
villages-news.com
Residents speak out on ‘crazy’ idea of more apartments on Rolling Acres Road
Residents are speaking out on the “crazy” idea of adding nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission will learn on Monday night about a plan for a 288-apartment complex to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.
ocala-news.com
‘Looking on the Brighter Side’ art exhibit now on display in Ocala
A new exhibit by Jennifer Weigel, a multi-disciplinary mixed-media and conceptual artist, is now on display in Ocala. The exhibit, which is titled ‘Looking on the Brighter Side,’ can be viewed at the Ocala Recreation and Parks Administration Building (828 NE 8th Avenue) and Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center (830 NE 8th Avenue) on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility to host Customer Appreciation Day on October 7
Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) will host a Customer Appreciation Day event on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Citizens’ Circle located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue. To show appreciation for its customers, OEU will be providing food from the Mojo Grill and Catering Company, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the City of Ocala, these meals will be individually portioned for grab-and-go convenience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?
Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County inviting children to read to dogs
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Over Citrus Springs
This rainbow was a beautiful sight to wake up to in Citrus Springs. The colors were very bright, and you could almost see a double rainbow peeking through the clouds. Thanks to Chris W James for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
IN THIS ARTICLE
palmcoastobserver.com
BJ's Wholesale Club shopping center progresses through county board
Preliminary construction plans for the new BJ’s Wholesale Club shopping center were approved by Flagler County’s Planning and Development Board on Sept. 13. The BJ’s is the main store at the planned commercial development site called Cornerstone at Seminole Woods, off of State Road 100 at Seminole Woods Boulevard, near the executive airport. According to documents submitted to the board, the BJ’s will fill the main 102,004-square-foot lot, and five more storefronts of smaller sizes will line S.R. 100.
Citrus County Chronicle
Battle of the Bands in Inverness canceled, but city holds plan B event
In an effort to promote Invernesses’ first three-day-long Country Jam in October, the city and the event’s promotor were organizing a “Battle of the Bands,” with the best three to play during the three-day event along with professional headliners. That’s been canceled.
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options
I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
ocala-news.com
Tuscawilla Park restrooms temporarily closed due to water main break
Due to a water main break, the main restrooms at Tuscawilla Park (800 Sanchez Avenue) will be closed to the public effective immediately. The City of Ocala stated in a press release that the park will remain open to the public during this time. Alternative restroom facilities, which are located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Villager gets break in court after golf cart DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager got a break in court this past week after a golf cart DUI arrest earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing. Timothy John Sutcliffe, 42, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving reduced from a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He was sentenced to probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. He was represented by attorney Gail Grossman.
wuft.org
Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala
Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Thor, Giselle, and Sweetie Pie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Thor. This six-month-old dog gets lonely and is looking for a ruff-tastic playmate. Next is the older but much wiser Giselle....
villages-news.com
Three dogs adopted during Sumter County Animal Services event
Sumter County Animal Services enjoyed a successful adoption event Saturday to conclude Pet Appreciation Week at Tractor Supply in Bushnell. Three dogs were adopted: Teddy Bear, Zenon and Ritchie. Ritchie would have been at the shelter for a year if he had not been adopted. This was a first-time event...
leesburg-news.com
Teen arrested for stealing BMW parked at 7-Eleven in Leesburg
A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing a BMW from a 7-Eleven in Leesburg. Jaylin Barnes, 18, of Leesburg was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and grand theft auto. He was tracked down after the Aug. 30 snatching of...
villages-news.com
Short-term renters leave a trail of beer cans in The Villages
We have not had a problem with short-term rentals in our Village but just the number of rentals in The Villages is changing our neighborhoods to be crowded places with people speeding in their golf carts, throwing their empty cans and bottles on the roadside, and we are living among a bunch of strangers instead of building relationships with our friends and neighbors.
Comments / 0