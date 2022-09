The year’s glitziest music biopic has arrived on the dance floor. After Elton John’s Rocketman, Aretha Franklin’s Respect, and, well, Elvis Presley’s Elvis, Whitney Houston is the next music legend who will be getting the biopic treatment. I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be released this winter, and just unveiled the first look at Naomie Ackie as the legend herself, breaking out hits like “How Will I Know” and, naturally, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO