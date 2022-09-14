Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Safety top of mind for many women runners after killing of Eliza Fletcher
SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. - The tragic abduction and death of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, in Memphis is a stark reminder about the dangers women face while out running. CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with runners, including some who said they're standing in solidarity with the victim. Anna Marie O'Looney is an avid runner. The Rockland County mom has finished two marathons. "In addition to the exercising, it's extremely empowering, especially for a female runner. And also it's a really great stress reliever," O'Looney said. But for O'Looney and many others, Fletcher's tragic death is stunning. Fletcher was out for a jog...
Dog Park, Wiffle Ball, And Ice Rink On The Way To Broome County Parks In 2023
Earlier this week, Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar shared his 2023 County Budget Address and their initiatives. It was the first in-person address in the last three years and it included many never-before seen features with their Parks system. Garnar announced plans for the biggest parks improvement project in Broome...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14850.com
Bike, walk, and roll, but don’t drive: North Cayuga closed this Sunday for car-free Streets Alive fair
North Cayuga Street, which runs from the heart of Downtown Ithaca north through Fall Creek towards Stewart Park, and West Court Street from Cayuga Street to GIAC, will be closed Sunday afternoon to motor vehicles, and open for everything else, for a twice-annual street fair. The “Streets Alive!” event runs from the Ithaca High School “Green Lane” to GIAC, from 1-5pm on Sunday, September 18th.
1037qcountry.com
Route 79 road work in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
Street Under I-81 Bridge in Binghamton May Reopen by Year’s End
A roadway linking two Binghamton neighborhoods that's been closed for more than a year could be back in operation for limited use within several weeks. Chenango Street between Bevier and Frederick streets has been out of service for through traffic since September 2021 because of an an Interstate 81 bridge repair project.
Chenango Forks with a resounding victory at home
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Chenango Forks beat Oneonta 25-0.
RELATED PEOPLE
whcuradio.com
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to study
Here is something you may want to note before you head out on your road trip or take to the sky to visit one of the rudest cities in America. According to a study from Prepaly, over 1,500 residents from 30 large metropolitan areas were surveyed on rude behaviors and overall rudeness of their city.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binghamton puts up a strong fight against Corning, Hawks pull away in the end
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Corning beat Binghamton 62-37.
Local rapper celebrates album release
A Binghamton native has returned to her hometown to pursue her musical career and share her talents.
“Better” Than the Ice Cream Made by Pat Mitchell in Endicott?!?
Many people who grew up in the Endicott area contend ice cream has never been the same since Pat Mitchell retired from the business after serving up thousands of cones for decades. But there are some ice cream lovers in the region who claim you can actually get something better...
Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big
So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men rob Mexican restaurant in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who robbed a Mexican restaurant. On Sep. 12 at approximately 11:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Taqueria Express on Summer Avenue. Two armed men entered the...
Wormy Weather: Does an increase of silkworms mean chilly weather is headed our way?
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Our FOX13 meteorologists use all kinds of science and technology to forecast the weather, but some people want to leave it up to a worm that lives in hardwood trees around the Mid-South. Some say those worms tell of a big chill heading our way.
Get To Know 25 Notable Political Figures Connected to Binghamton
Binghamton is steeped in some seriously rich history and is known for producing talented actors and actresses, athletes, and musicians but Binghamton is also tied to many leaders who have shaped the world around us in big ways. One gentleman who grew up in Binghamton would not only end up...
ithaca.com
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
644
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0