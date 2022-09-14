ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Safety top of mind for many women runners after killing of Eliza Fletcher

SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. - The tragic abduction and death of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, in Memphis is a stark reminder about the dangers women face while out running. CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with runners, including some who said they're standing in solidarity with the victim. Anna Marie O'Looney is an avid runner. The Rockland County mom has finished two marathons. "In addition to the exercising, it's extremely empowering, especially for a female runner. And also it's a really great stress reliever," O'Looney said. But for O'Looney and many others, Fletcher's tragic death is stunning. Fletcher was out for a jog...
NYACK, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
tri-statedefender.com

A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, NY
City
Memphis, TN
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
14850.com

Bike, walk, and roll, but don’t drive: North Cayuga closed this Sunday for car-free Streets Alive fair

North Cayuga Street, which runs from the heart of Downtown Ithaca north through Fall Creek towards Stewart Park, and West Court Street from Cayuga Street to GIAC, will be closed Sunday afternoon to motor vehicles, and open for everything else, for a twice-annual street fair. The “Streets Alive!” event runs from the Ithaca High School “Green Lane” to GIAC, from 1-5pm on Sunday, September 18th.
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Route 79 road work in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Run#Southern Tier#The University Of Memphis
The Whale 99.1 FM

Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big

So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ithaca.com

Flying Circles Around Cayuga

Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
ITHACA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
644
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1360binghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy