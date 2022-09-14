Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Related
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
Firefighters extinguish Placer County structure fire that spread to vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon structure fire in Placer County spread to nearly 30 acres of vegetation, officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said. At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire officials said they were responding to a structure fire with extension to nearby vegetation off of Garden Bar Road near Fowler Road in Placer County.
'It's looking really good': Crews get ready for rain to aid fire fight | Mosquito Fire updates, maps and evacuation latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — As fire fighters continue battling with the Mosquito Fire, winds pick up and rain will begin to fall Sunday. The change in weather is making fuels "less receptive" according to Cal Fire. This means they are slightly less flammable, but still able to catch fire. This will lead to a decreased chance in spread but means spotting is still a concern as wind gusts are over 20mph, according to Cal Fire officials.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mosquito Fire: Damage report shows locations and photos of damaged structures | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's latest Mosquito Fire information is at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquit-fire-updates-saturday/103-282ab611-dd92-40bc-8960-b548a648e15d. The Placer County Sheriff's Office released a Damage Inspections Report (DINS) for structures damaged in the Mosquito Fire Friday evening. The report highlights the results of the inspection of every structure within the perimeter of the fire on...
6 injured in Rio Linda crash, officials say
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Six people are injured in a Rio Linda car accident, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The accident occurred on Dry Creek Rd and Elkhorn Blvd in Rio Linda. Victims have been transported to the hospital in unknown conditions. There are no reported fatalities, according...
Firefighters rescue person trapped after crash in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District rescued a person trapped inside a car after a crash Friday night. Metro Fire said the crash happened at Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda around 9:45 p.m. According to Metro Fire, six people were involved in the crash, including […]
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Weekend things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 16-18
From food and beer festivals to music and rafting, here are some events happening this weekend in the Sacramento region. The 11th annual Aloha Festival takes place in Auburn on Saturday at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. The public is invited to experience popular island dishes, authentic Hawaiian hula competitions and products from Hawaii. Learn more here.
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]
Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
KCRA.com
Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton
A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
Back to the Boulevard | Highlighting some of the local businesses that call Franklin Boulevard home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road. Below are quotes from businesses that will be at the event and who call Franklin Boulevard home.
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world's largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California's capital.
gettingaroundsac.blog
Sac kill those sharrows on I St
Next sharrows location to address is I Street between 10th Street and 9th Street. The bike lane present to the east disappears in this block, with Cesar Chavez Plaza on the south and Old City Hall on the north, before picking up again west of 9th Street. Not having my tape measure out (and I’d have to measure late night when there is no traffic), it isn’t clear why this one block does not have a bike lane. It may be that the curb extension is too wide, or it may be that the general purpose (car) lanes are not configured correctly. If lanes, then it is an easy problem to fix, just re-stripe the lanes and add a bike lane. If the curb extension, then that would require a bit of infrastructure work. I fully support curb extensions, nearly all intersections should have them, but in some places the city has installed them incorrectly and caused issues for bicycle facilities. This is not, as many places are, a case for removing parking, but for designing the street correctly. Of course ultimately there should be no three-lane one-way traffic sewers in the city, and right of way should be reallocated to a separated (protected) bikeway and wider sidewalks.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0