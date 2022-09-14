ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

'It's looking really good': Crews get ready for rain to aid fire fight | Mosquito Fire updates, maps and evacuation latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — As fire fighters continue battling with the Mosquito Fire, winds pick up and rain will begin to fall Sunday. The change in weather is making fuels "less receptive" according to Cal Fire. This means they are slightly less flammable, but still able to catch fire. This will lead to a decreased chance in spread but means spotting is still a concern as wind gusts are over 20mph, according to Cal Fire officials.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Placer County, CA
Sacramento, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Placer County, CA
Sacramento, CA
El Dorado County, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: Damage report shows locations and photos of damaged structures | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's latest Mosquito Fire information is at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquit-fire-updates-saturday/103-282ab611-dd92-40bc-8960-b548a648e15d. The Placer County Sheriff's Office released a Damage Inspections Report (DINS) for structures damaged in the Mosquito Fire Friday evening. The report highlights the results of the inspection of every structure within the perimeter of the fire on...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

6 injured in Rio Linda crash, officials say

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Six people are injured in a Rio Linda car accident, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The accident occurred on Dry Creek Rd and Elkhorn Blvd in Rio Linda. Victims have been transported to the hospital in unknown conditions. There are no reported fatalities, according...
RIO LINDA, CA
FOX40

Firefighters rescue person trapped after crash in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District rescued a person trapped inside a car after a crash Friday night.  Metro Fire said the crash happened at Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda around 9:45 p.m. According to Metro Fire, six people were involved in the crash, including […]
RIO LINDA, CA
KCRA.com

Weekend things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 16-18

From food and beer festivals to music and rafting, here are some events happening this weekend in the Sacramento region. The 11th annual Aloha Festival takes place in Auburn on Saturday at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. The public is invited to experience popular island dishes, authentic Hawaiian hula competitions and products from Hawaii. Learn more here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]

Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
FOLSOM, CA
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton

A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
STOCKTON, CA
gettingaroundsac.blog

Sac kill those sharrows on I St

Next sharrows location to address is I Street between 10th Street and 9th Street. The bike lane present to the east disappears in this block, with Cesar Chavez Plaza on the south and Old City Hall on the north, before picking up again west of 9th Street. Not having my tape measure out (and I’d have to measure late night when there is no traffic), it isn’t clear why this one block does not have a bike lane. It may be that the curb extension is too wide, or it may be that the general purpose (car) lanes are not configured correctly. If lanes, then it is an easy problem to fix, just re-stripe the lanes and add a bike lane. If the curb extension, then that would require a bit of infrastructure work. I fully support curb extensions, nearly all intersections should have them, but in some places the city has installed them incorrectly and caused issues for bicycle facilities. This is not, as many places are, a case for removing parking, but for designing the street correctly. Of course ultimately there should be no three-lane one-way traffic sewers in the city, and right of way should be reallocated to a separated (protected) bikeway and wider sidewalks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

