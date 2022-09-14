Stillwater Police: Missing 23-year-old found safe
UPDATE:
According to the Stillwater Police Department, Ryan Jordan has been found safe.
STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Stillwater Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old resident whose phone was tracked to Fayetteville, Arkansas, before disappearing.
Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance footage wearing a maroon/pink North Face t-shirt, black/grey athletic shorts and black rubber Birkenstocks at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop gas station near 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022.
Jordan is described as 5'10", 175 lbs. with brown hair and green/hazel eyes.
Stillwater investigators tracked Jordan’s phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 13.
However, his phone and GPS location has been turned off since the last track.
Fayetteville Police Dept. checked the area of the last location but were unable to locate him.
Jordan drives a 2009 white Ford F-150 with a red Muscogee Creek Nation tag ‘B4W05’.
The front license plate has a black background with the orange OSU bucking bronco and the back window has a white ΣΧ on top middle and a white OSU sticker on the bottom left.
If you see Jordan or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171 or the tipline at 405-533-8477.
