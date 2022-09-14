ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater Police: Missing 23-year-old found safe

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJZ9j_0hvc6xuJ00

UPDATE:

According to the Stillwater Police Department, Ryan Jordan has been found safe.

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Stillwater Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old resident whose phone was tracked to Fayetteville, Arkansas, before disappearing.

Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance footage wearing a maroon/pink North Face t-shirt, black/grey athletic shorts and black rubber Birkenstocks at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop gas station near 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLKaJ_0hvc6xuJ00
Courtesy: Stillwater Police Department

Jordan is described as 5’10”, 175 lbs. with brown hair and green/hazel eyes.

Update: The Village Police find missing 3-year old, now searching for missing aunt

Stillwater investigators tracked Jordan’s phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 13.

However, his phone and GPS location has been turned off since the last track.

Fayetteville Police Dept. checked the area of the last location but were unable to locate him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvvqg_0hvc6xuJ00
    Courtesy: Stillwater Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DtnC_0hvc6xuJ00
    Courtesy: Stillwater Police Department

Jordan drives a 2009 white Ford F-150 with a red Muscogee Creek Nation tag ‘B4W05’.

The front license plate has a black background with the orange OSU bucking bronco and the back window has a white ΣΧ on top middle and a white OSU sticker on the bottom left.

If you see Jordan or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171 or the tipline at 405-533-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Jordan, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD arrests suspect in Tulsa’s 56th homicide of the year

TULSA, Okla. — A 911 call came in around 2:40 a.m. after a man went to a stranger’s house asking for help because he had been shot, near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Osu
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland shooter identified

MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
FAIRLAND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust

Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested after domestic dispute involving gun

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested after a domestic dispute between them ended with gunshots, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said on Friday night they responded to a report of shots fired near 21st and Sheridan. When officers arrived in the area,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD identifies murder suspect, adds to weekly most wanted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a murder suspect, weeks after the crime. Investigators say Farron Cooper was shot near Frankfort and E. 46th Street North in August. He later died at the hospital. Witnesses said 20-year-old Quentin Lamar Caldwell III, also known as Q, fired the...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy