NebulaGraph reaps from China’s growing appetite for graph databases
NebulaGraph is one of China’s fastest-growing startups offering graph databases with open source and enterprise subscription options. Two years after we covered its $8 million funding round, the company announced this week that it has closed a Series A round led by Jeneration Capital. The company did not specify how much it has raised, only saying it’s in the “low tens of millions” of dollars.
Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit
Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.
Social Security: 3 Reasons Why Record COLA Increase in 2023 Could Backfire on Seniors
The Social Security Administration recalculates Social Security benefits annually to keep pace with inflation. The cost of living allowance is based on the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Wage...
Game on for UK’s deeper antitrust probe of Microsoft-Activision
Earlier this month, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was worried Microsoft could harm rivals in the gaming industry by restricting access to popular Activision titles. It also expressed concerns about the impact on development of the more nascent cloud-gaming market. “The CMA has referred the anticipated acquisition...
TikTok just launched a BeReal clone called TikTok Now
“TikTok Now invites you and your friends to capture what you’re doing in the moment using your device’s front and back camera,” the company’s blog reads. “You’ll receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what you’re up to.”
How Italy is still dressing Russia: Big-name brands are facing a dilemma over whether to continue selling their goods in Russia. So which ones are putting cashflow before conscience? John Hooper investigates
The scene is an upmarket fashion store in Florence. A cheery middle-aged Russian couple have finished selecting their clothes and are ready to pay. The man brings out a roll of freshly minted €100 notes and starts to peel them one by one on to the counter. Russians, even those with foreign bank accounts, cannot pay by card because of sanctions imposed by Britain, the EU and the US in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a first, EU moves to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law.
Uber investigating cybersecurity incident after hacker breaches its internal network
The ride-hailing giant discovered the breach on Thursday and has taken several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline while it investigates the incident, according to a report by The New York Times, which broke news of the breach. Uber said in a statement given to TechCrunch that it’s...
U.S. bank regulators consider new rules for regional banks in times of crisis -WSJ
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A group of bank regulators appointed by U.S President Joe Biden is considering new rules which will require big regional banks to add financial cushions that can be used in times of crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
This Week in Apps: iOS 16 takes off, TikTok clones BeReal, social cos go to Congress
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
Salesforce, Snowflake partnership moves customer data in real time across systems
The two companies have been working together for some time, but ahead of the Dreamforce customer conference in San Francisco next week, they announced an enhancement to that partnership where data can flow freely between the Snowflake data repository and the Salesforce customer data platform (CDP). The idea, says David...
Labor pains
One reader brought up the question of safety in relation to delivery ’bots — specifically, for those people who have expressed concerns around having strangers deliver food to their front door. It’s an angle worth exploring. I’d add some privacy concerns around the robot’s data collection into the mix as well. Anyway, this stuff is going to be in the news for a long time, so let’s keep exploring the avenues there.
Now that the Ethereum Merge is behind us, what’s next?
The plan was years in the making and has undergone a seemingly endless series of tests and tinkering. It finally happened after being one of the most anticipated and talked-about events in the crypto world this year. But now the event has passed, with Ethereum appearing to clear the technical hurdles presented by the transition.
Unsealed docs in Facebook privacy suit offer glimpse of missing app audit
But some details are emerging nonetheless — extracted like blood from a stone via a tortuous, multi-year process of litigation-triggered legal discovery. A couple of documents filed by plaintiffs in privacy user profiling litigation in California, which were unsealed yesterday, offer details on a handful of apps Facebook audited and internal reports on what it found.
Why growth activation matters
In my opinion, a growth marketing funnel consists of three main pillars: acquisition, activation and retention. Activation is the second step in the funnel and involves pushing users to complete a desired behavior or action. But the reality is, approximately 95.87% of iOS users drop off after day 30, according...
Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120
Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050
The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
Launch House holds private town hall, says investigation is underway
“We’ll let the investigation speak for itself, but we’re confident that it will show that we do not retaliate against women,” the co-founders said, specifically referring to an incident highlighted in the Vox piece over Launch House allegedly retaliating against a woman who’d been sexually assaulted there in the past. Launch House denied any retaliation to Vox, and repeated that denial in the meeting today.
Stanley Druckenmiller says the Fed is like a 'reformed smoker,' while Jeff Gundlach warns it's driving the US into a dumpster. 6 market experts talk straight about rate hikes.
Still-hot US inflation has spurred Wall Street into taking stock of the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool it — and some big investors aren't holding back.
CFPB signals that regulation is coming for BNPL
The CFPB — in a step toward regulation — plans to issue guidance to oversee BNPL vendors and have them complete “supervisory” exams in line with credit card company reporting requirements, according to agency officials speaking at a presser this week. The CFPB first announced that...
