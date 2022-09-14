ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Positive Reception Backstage To Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley's AEW Talent Meeting

Several top wrestlers held a talent meeting at AEW Dynamite on September 7, as Fightful Select reported. Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley conducted a talent meeting for wrestlers, managers, announcers and referees before AEW Dynamite. Details from the actual meeting are few and far between, as several that were to be in attendance spoke highly of it. One talent said "those were the right people to call a meeting like that at that time, and for it to resonate well." Everyone that we were able to speak with would only elaborate hat they were encouraged to keep personal issues with one another in-house and solve them there, as opposed to the leaks that have exploded over the past couple of months. This was also stressed at previous talent meetings, including via an e-mail that went out to several. Most of the word we got were specific reactions to the reported hosts as opposed to the meeting itself.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Comments On Relationship With Warner Bros Discovery

AEW has integrated Warner Bros. Discovery IP into its programming in recent months in promoting Shark Week and House of the Dragon. When Warner Bros. merged with Discovery in April, many fans were unsure how the merger would affect AEW. With AEW's TV deal coming up at the end of 2023, Khan has enjoyed working with the new executives at Warner Bros. Discovery and the trust they have shown AEW.
BUSINESS
Fightful

Wardlow: It's Time To Get AEW Back To The Day One Vibe

Wardlow is ready to get back to the day one vibe. AEW had to make big changes to the product coming out of AEW All Out due to injuries and suspensions to CM Punk, who won AEW World Title at All Out, and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who won the Trios Championships at All Out. Both titles were vacated after All Out and all four men have been off television with no return date set.
WWE
Fightful

Wardlow Is Pleased With His PWI 500 Ranking But Believes #69 Would Be More On Brand For Him

Wardlow talks about the PWI 500 rankings. This year's PWI 500 rankings were recently released. Roman Reigns, after over two years as WWE Universal Champion, sits atop the list, with names from every corner of the wrestling globe represented. Wardlow, as AEW TNT Champion, came in this year at 67, a testament to his star-making performances this year and the way he connects with the audience.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

WOW Women Of Wrestling Announces Lineup For Season Premiere

WOW Women of Wrestling is back. WOW is set to air its season premiere on September 17 in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fightful was sent the following synopsis for episode one:. Episode 1 Synopsis: “The Battle Begins!” - WOW - Women Of Wrestling kicks off with the world champion The...
WWE
Fightful

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 16 Results (9/18/22) | Momo Watanabe vs. Suzu Suzuki, And More

STARDOM's 5STAR Grand Prix has reached Day 16 as the main event featured Oedo Tai's Momo Watanabe and Prominence's Suzu Suzuki squaring off for the very first time. The card also featured a Wonder of Stardom Championship rematch from earlier this year between Saya Kamitani and MIRAI as well as Tam Nakano going one-on-one with Risa Sera in Red Stars Block action.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Ethan Page: My Ultimate Goal Is To Open A Toy Store

There is more to Ethan Page than just wrestling. Outside of the ring, Page is well known for his Toy Hunt vlog where he travels to different toy stores across the country in search for various collectibles. Page previously announced that he was releasing a comic book as part of his outside ventures.
WWE
Fightful

New Trailer Released For 'Tales From The Territories'

Tales From The Territories is coming soon. The Rock took to social media to promote Tales From The Territories, which premieres on October 4 on VICE TV, by showing a new trailer. The docuseries, which will focus on the territory days of wrestling, is being produced by the “Dark Side...
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

New Japan Pro-Wrestling Cancels 9/18 Burning Spirit Event In Beppu Due To Typhoon Nanmadol

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made the difficult decision to cancel its September 18 event. Due to the impending landfall of Typhoon Nanmadol, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that they made the decision to cancel the September 18 event in Beppu, Japan as part of its Burning Spirit tour. As of now, the upcoming events for Monday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 25 are still scheduled to take place.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Fightful

