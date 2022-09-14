Read full article on original website
Positive Reception Backstage To Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley's AEW Talent Meeting
Several top wrestlers held a talent meeting at AEW Dynamite on September 7, as Fightful Select reported. Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley conducted a talent meeting for wrestlers, managers, announcers and referees before AEW Dynamite. Details from the actual meeting are few and far between, as several that were to be in attendance spoke highly of it. One talent said "those were the right people to call a meeting like that at that time, and for it to resonate well." Everyone that we were able to speak with would only elaborate hat they were encouraged to keep personal issues with one another in-house and solve them there, as opposed to the leaks that have exploded over the past couple of months. This was also stressed at previous talent meetings, including via an e-mail that went out to several. Most of the word we got were specific reactions to the reported hosts as opposed to the meeting itself.
Tony Khan Comments On Relationship With Warner Bros Discovery
AEW has integrated Warner Bros. Discovery IP into its programming in recent months in promoting Shark Week and House of the Dragon. When Warner Bros. merged with Discovery in April, many fans were unsure how the merger would affect AEW. With AEW's TV deal coming up at the end of 2023, Khan has enjoyed working with the new executives at Warner Bros. Discovery and the trust they have shown AEW.
Wardlow: It's Time To Get AEW Back To The Day One Vibe
Wardlow is ready to get back to the day one vibe. AEW had to make big changes to the product coming out of AEW All Out due to injuries and suspensions to CM Punk, who won AEW World Title at All Out, and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who won the Trios Championships at All Out. Both titles were vacated after All Out and all four men have been off television with no return date set.
BCC Set to Collide, The Firm is Official, Swerve/Keith vs. Lucha Bros | Day After Dynamite #27
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with Jeremy Lambert today to talk about some of the AEW news of the week as Dynamite heads directly into Grand Slam.
Best Friends Featured In Season 3 Of 'Floor Is Lava,' Premiere Date Announced
The floor is freshly squeezed. Netflix premiered the season three trailer for "Floor is Lava" and wrestling fans will notice some familiar faces. Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, and Kris Statlander are featured in the trailer for the season, which premieres on September 30. The season was filmed before Statlander's injury,...
WWE SmackDown Results (9/16/2022): Logan Paul Arrives, Fatal-4 Way Tag Match & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn. - Logan Paul Speaks. - Bayley...
NXT Level Up (9/16) Results: Indi Hartwell, Duke Hudson, Ivy Nile, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, September 16, on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (9/16) Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeat Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs. Duke Hudson defeats Bronco Nima. Indi Hartwell defeats Amari Miller. You...
Brawling Brutes Set Sights On The Usos, Dakota Kai Celebrates Her Longest Reign, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 17, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, The Brawling Brutes hyped their upcoming match with Jimmy and Jey Uso. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On Twitter, Dakota Kai remarked that she is...
Wardlow Is Pleased With His PWI 500 Ranking But Believes #69 Would Be More On Brand For Him
Wardlow talks about the PWI 500 rankings. This year's PWI 500 rankings were recently released. Roman Reigns, after over two years as WWE Universal Champion, sits atop the list, with names from every corner of the wrestling globe represented. Wardlow, as AEW TNT Champion, came in this year at 67, a testament to his star-making performances this year and the way he connects with the audience.
WWE SmackDown On 9/16 Sees Dip In Preliminary Viewership, Still Records Over 2 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 17 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.086 million viewers in the preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.070 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.102 million viewers. This week's preliminary numbers were down from last week's episode...
AEW Dynamite On 9/14 Draws Highest Viewership In A Year, Strongest Key Demo Rating Since June
Viewership numbers for the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on September 14, which was built around MJF's return drew 1,175,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 1,035,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.39 in...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Announces Lineup For Season Premiere
WOW Women of Wrestling is back. WOW is set to air its season premiere on September 17 in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fightful was sent the following synopsis for episode one:. Episode 1 Synopsis: “The Battle Begins!” - WOW - Women Of Wrestling kicks off with the world champion The...
Vic Joseph Says Fans Chanted 'Black And Gold' For Minutes After 9/13 NXT Went Off Air
NXT celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday with a special episode where fans had control. At the end of the episode, a new NXT logo with the black and gold color scheme was shown. NXT rebranded with the more colorful NXT 2.0 scheme in September 2021 after...
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 16 Results (9/18/22) | Momo Watanabe vs. Suzu Suzuki, And More
STARDOM's 5STAR Grand Prix has reached Day 16 as the main event featured Oedo Tai's Momo Watanabe and Prominence's Suzu Suzuki squaring off for the very first time. The card also featured a Wonder of Stardom Championship rematch from earlier this year between Saya Kamitani and MIRAI as well as Tam Nakano going one-on-one with Risa Sera in Red Stars Block action.
Ethan Page: My Ultimate Goal Is To Open A Toy Store
There is more to Ethan Page than just wrestling. Outside of the ring, Page is well known for his Toy Hunt vlog where he travels to different toy stores across the country in search for various collectibles. Page previously announced that he was releasing a comic book as part of his outside ventures.
New Trailer Released For 'Tales From The Territories'
Tales From The Territories is coming soon. The Rock took to social media to promote Tales From The Territories, which premieres on October 4 on VICE TV, by showing a new trailer. The docuseries, which will focus on the territory days of wrestling, is being produced by the “Dark Side...
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Cancels 9/18 Burning Spirit Event In Beppu Due To Typhoon Nanmadol
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made the difficult decision to cancel its September 18 event. Due to the impending landfall of Typhoon Nanmadol, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that they made the decision to cancel the September 18 event in Beppu, Japan as part of its Burning Spirit tour. As of now, the upcoming events for Monday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 25 are still scheduled to take place.
Braun Strowman Comments On Other Companies Reaching Out Following WWE Release
Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June 2021 despite being in a high-profile WrestleMania match against Shane McMahon and challenging for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Strowman worked with Control Your Narrative while he was a free agent and appeared at ROH Final Battle as part of a...
Roman Reigns & WWE title | AEW Moxley & Danielson |Maggie Unboxing | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 9/16
Coexisting with Rob & Maggie is back! Roman Reigns & WWE title mess AEW Moxley & Danielson II at AEW Grand Slam II Maggie Unboxing Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 9/16. - Maggie got a care package from me and she will open it on the air!. - Roman Reigns...
AEW Rampage Results (9/16/2022): ROH TV Title Match, Ethan Page, Willow Nightingale Compete & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/16/2022 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Josh...
