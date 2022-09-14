Several top wrestlers held a talent meeting at AEW Dynamite on September 7, as Fightful Select reported. Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley conducted a talent meeting for wrestlers, managers, announcers and referees before AEW Dynamite. Details from the actual meeting are few and far between, as several that were to be in attendance spoke highly of it. One talent said "those were the right people to call a meeting like that at that time, and for it to resonate well." Everyone that we were able to speak with would only elaborate hat they were encouraged to keep personal issues with one another in-house and solve them there, as opposed to the leaks that have exploded over the past couple of months. This was also stressed at previous talent meetings, including via an e-mail that went out to several. Most of the word we got were specific reactions to the reported hosts as opposed to the meeting itself.

