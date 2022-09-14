College Hills road closure updates

SAN ANGELO – An 18-wheeler carrying an excavator crashed into the Main St. Bridge over Loop 306 in San Angelo Friday afternoon shutting down westbound traffic while officials examine the bridge for stability. According to information from the Texas Department of Transportation, "This time the Main St. bridge over US 67 was hit this afternoon by an excavator loaded on a trailer that was being towed. US 67 WB is now one lane from Bell St. to Chadbourne as we assess damage." Both lanes westbound were shut down. San Angelo Police shut down traffic on Main St. across the bridge as a…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO