Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Local Woman and Young Daughter Reported Missing

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 25-year-old Jasmin Allen and her two-year-old daughter, Aamirah. Authorities say the two were last seen September 13 at 11:00 p.m. leaving their home in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive in Augusta. Allen was last seen driving a 2018 silver Jeep Wrangler. Allen’s mother told authorities Aamirah suffers from postpartum depression.
AUGUSTA, GA
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
WRDW-TV

Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant has been convicted of a 2018 fatal stabbing that left the victim with dozens of wounds. The stabbing two days after Thanksgiving claimed the life of Damien Jenkins, who was left in a pool of his own blood in the 1700 block of Mill Street, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Officer pepper-sprays students during fight at Burke County High

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several students were pepper-sprayed by authorities who were trying to break up a fight Friday at Burke County High School, authorities said. Just after 10:50 a.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to help school resource deputies and administrators on scene of a fight at the school.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Cold Case Project | Teresa McElderry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Alabama mother moved to Augusta with her children to turn her life around. And she did.  But that victory soon met tragedy when she was brutally killed.  “I definitely remember her dancing, like doing the Cry Baby at parties. Tearing it up too.”   Jawona Caldwell, who is 30-years-old, remembers the fun […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

FOTAS: Aiken County Animal Shelter excellent example of doing things right

My friend Linda and I recently visited the Aiken County Animal Shelter to drop off some donations We were there right at opening time and received a very warm welcome. I asked Kathy, a representative of FOTAS, if we could walk through and look at the dogs and pups, to which she graciously agreed.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Search for missing Augusta teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing sixteen-year-old. Jayla Jerrideau was last seen Sept. 12 wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black crocs. She's described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with black eyes and blonde hair. She's known to frequent the areas around Harrisburg, Fox Den, and Glendale.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three emergency medical personnel in Thomson are recovering after responding to the scene of what investigators believe was a fentanyl overdose that left one man dead and another man in medical distress. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, McDuffie County 911...
THOMSON, GA
WJBF.com

Around 1,000 people experiencing homelessness around Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The latest numbers according to the Augusta Homeless Task Force is around 1,000 people, whether that’s living in shelters or on the streets. And it’s not just a problem that’s hidden in the shadows, some of those streets are highly traveled like Washington Road.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Border bash returns to the CSRA

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - South Carolina and Georgia fans were out and in full force at Friday's border bash. Families gather at SRP Park in great spirit showing support for UGA and USC. Fans Dawn Greymus and Shannon Franklin say, " We're just here to spend time with friends and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Post and Courier

SPCA Albrecht Center waives adoption fees through September

The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare and Best Friends Animal Society, two organizations with the same goal of saving animal lives, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet. All fees will be waived until the end of...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aquinas football player looks to bring awareness on and off the field

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For many athletes, playing sports gives them the chance to spread positivity and look to bring awareness of issues off the field. We caught up with Duncan Johnson, who’s looking to spread positivity and hope for kids battling cancer. “Duncan quietly accepts the role of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Savannah Rapids Park wants you to lock your love at new sculpture

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah Rapids Park has officially opened the new Love Locks Bridge. The sculpture now rests near the headgates of the Augusta Canal. Some were wondering what was going to happen to the old locks. There are more than 1,000 love locks here at the headgates. With...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

5 finalists named for Richmond County Teacher of the Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has named its five finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year honor. Teachers of the Year are first selected by their respective schools and then submit applications to become a finalist for the districtwide honor. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. The five finalists are then recorded teaching their students. Based on the lessons and applications, a finalist is named.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

