ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

New Fort Worth survey looks to gather insight about community perception of police

By Caroline Vandergriff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGFF4_0hvc6aqq00

New Fort Worth survey to gather insight about community perception of police 02:26

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) The City of Fort Worth is looking for feedback from the community about its police department.

The Office of the Police Oversight Monitor launched a survey this week to gather insight about how people perceive the police.

"We just want to make sure that our police department is the best one in the country, and so I think as much as we can do to collaborate – police, community, city leaders, our office – to collaborate and work on that common goal, I think the better we can be in the long run," said Kim Neal, the director of the Office of the Police Oversight Monitor.

Improving the relationship between police and the people they serve has been a priority for the city for the past several years, and this survey is a chance for the community to say whether they've seen any changes.

At the heart of it all is how citizens and police officers interact with each other.

"I think sometimes many of these encounters, if they lead to a complaint or arrest, it's leading to that because of a misunderstanding," Neal said.

Last week, a critical report found officers are consistently failing to de-escalate situations and use force when it's not needed.

An expert panel looked at hundreds of cases since 2020 and found concerning patterns of use of force, that officers are often aggressive from the initiation, and the behavior is tolerated in many cases.

"They also saw that the policies and procedures around use of force were good policies and procedures," said Neal. "Their concern was it following all the way through practice, through training."

Neal says her office has been able to observe new recruits getting that training but the department needs to make sure longtime officers are too.

Since her office was created in 2020, a lot of the focus has been on use of force. Neal believes Fort Worth police have made significant improvements.

"We've seen officers actually intervening in situations that were escalating," she said. "So we've seen great strides in those areas."

It's one of the topics both community members and police officers can share their thoughts on in the survey.

Neal hopes to get 10,000 responses in the next few weeks.

"I think it will give us some great ammunition, or information if you will, combining it with the expert panel report, on how we move forward in the City of Fort Worth," Neal said.

Community members have several options to complete the 2022 Community Perception Survey anonymously:

  • Online.
  • Paper. Call 817-392-6535 or send an email to receive a printed copy by mail.
  • Phone. Call 817-392-6535 to complete your survey by phone.

The Office of Police Oversight Monitor also plans to launch a new Restorative Justice Mediation initiative soon.

Community members and officers will have the option to meet and talk about what happened in an encounter, instead of launching an investigation into a complaint.

"The good thing about it is it's not a dispute resolution program, so no one has to say that they were wrong, but it is a way for both sides to actually talk about the concerns they had during the encounter, to hopefully give both individuals the perspective that they didn't possibility look at in the same way," Neal said.

The voluntary program could address more low-level allegations, like discourtesy or lack of service.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Says ‘Thank Yew’ for That

Perhaps it’s the cowboy culture of etiquette we’ve been immersed in. For example, we’re told never to criticize a man’s horse, dog, or cattle. Or his wife. The size of that herd? It’s none of your business; don’t ask. The handshake seals any deal, of course. We remove our hats to eat.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
CBS DFW

New program in Fort Worth will help out kids impacted by traumatic events, crimes

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Kids impacted by traumatic events or crimes will have someone at school aware and looking out for them under a new program now up and running city-wide in Fort Worth.Handle With Care enables police officers who encounter a child at a scene, to pass on their name and school information so staff and counselors are aware the child has experienced something potentially serious.The school doesn't receive any details about what happened, just a heads up to teachers and staff to "handle with care."In a trial run in just the central and east sections of the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas anaesthesiologist charged in connection with co-workers death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - John Kaspar watched his wife of 30 years suffer a heart attack at home in June. They'd both been sick and Dr. Melanie Kaspar was treating her dehydration with an IV bag she's grabbed from the surgery center where she worked as an anaesthesiologist. "I grappled with the fact that she'd had a heart attack because she was a very healthy woman, could sit on her bicycle trainer for hours and not have any issues," John said.It was two months later he learned her death wasn't natural. "It's just been a difficult… difficult summer and this new information stirs up...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wbap.com

Our Calling Homeless Shelter in Dallas Creating “Family Safe Place”

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Our Calling homeless shelter in Dallas is creating a safe space for families experiencing homelessness. It’s in response to recent data surrounding Dallas’ homeless population. According the the shelter, there has been a 500% growth in the homeless community in the...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Yummy Cafe & Sweets expands from trailer to storefront in Fort Worth

Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers drinks, such as the Brown Sugar Caramel coffee, either hot, cold or frozen. (Courtesy of Yummy Cafe & Sweets) Yummy Cafe & Sweets held its grand opening last month at its location at 9500 Ray White Road, Ste. 127, Fort Worth. The business started out with a food and beverage trailer going to special events before moving into a brick-and-mortar location, which formerly housed BlueBerries Frozen Yogurt & Boba Tea. Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers coffee and small desserts while also doing custom-made cookies and cakes. 682-593-0029. https://yummycsweets.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

6 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

GrapeFest, Grapevine's signature wine festival, takes place every year in its historic downtown. This weekend showcases a streamline of fun activities from celebrating Hispanic culture, to Fort Worth’s forward fashion show and a wine festival in Grapevine. Enjoy the sounds of Frank Sinatra or the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Take your pick, there’s never a wrong answer, y’all.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived. 
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
138K+
Followers
23K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy