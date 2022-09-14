Read full article on original website
Whaley launches ads attacking DeWine on abortion rights in Ohio governor's race
CLEVELAND — A pregnant mother shares her life-or-death choice to have an abortion while taking sharp aim at Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s anti-abortion policies in a new TV ad from Democrat Nan Whaley, who is running to unseat the Republican incumbent this fall. “Terminating my pregnancy was devastating,”...
Ohio Governor Scrambles to Attend Trump Rally
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's recent Donald Trump endorsement has left him scrambling to find a way to appear alongside a string of other Trump-backed Ohio candidates at the former president's rally in Youngstown this weekend. A spokesperson for DeWine's reelection campaign told Newsweek that the governor hasn't yet made a...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Trump Arrives for Ohio Rally Fresh Off Legal Win
Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage on Saturday at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, following his recent legal win after a district judge denied a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to access the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump will be campaigning...
How to Watch Donald Trump's Ohio Rally With J.D. Vance
Donald Trump is due to appear in Ohio to campaign for a number of his endorsed candidates set to fight it out in the upcoming midterms. The former president will speak at the "Save America" rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. In...
Special elections are confusing, chaotic messes that bleed taxpayers — and could often be avoided if politicians quit before leveling up, flaming out, or dropping dead
Dozens of members of Congress have died or left office over the past five years, spurring a steady churn of low-turnout and costly special elections.
Local project again seeking milkweed pods to help dwindling monarch butterfly population
The Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative is asking for help from residents during the seventh year of milkweed pod collections, according to the Summit Soil and Water Conservation District. The project started in 2015 as a seven-county pilot. Since the first year, volunteers have collected about 5,000 gallons of common milkweed seed pods, totaling...
Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters
As Ohio enters its second year of redistricting, still without a constitutional map under its belt, a movement to reform the process is also reappearing. One might ask: Didn’t we already reform the process? Isn’t that how the Ohio Redistricting Commission came to be? “This process could have worked,” said Catherine Turcer, executive director of […] The post Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
