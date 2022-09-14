ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Newsweek

Ohio Governor Scrambles to Attend Trump Rally

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's recent Donald Trump endorsement has left him scrambling to find a way to appear alongside a string of other Trump-backed Ohio candidates at the former president's rally in Youngstown this weekend. A spokesperson for DeWine's reelection campaign told Newsweek that the governor hasn't yet made a...
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Ohio Rally Fresh Off Legal Win

Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage on Saturday at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, following his recent legal win after a district judge denied a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to access the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump will be campaigning...
Ohio Capital Journal

Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters

As Ohio enters its second year of redistricting, still without a constitutional map under its belt, a movement to reform the process is also reappearing. One might ask: Didn’t we already reform the process? Isn’t that how the Ohio Redistricting Commission came to be? “This process could have worked,” said Catherine Turcer, executive director of […] The post Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
