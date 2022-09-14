ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOM’ star Larsa Pippen went house hunting in the Hamptons

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRyjy_0hvc6Lo300

Reality star Larsa Pippen , of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” was in the Big Apple for Fashion Week, posting billion-dollar “Billionaires’ Row” views of Central Park to her 4.1 million social media followers.

But in between the parties and shows, she snuck out for a stealth house hunting trip to the Hamptons, Gimme Shelter can reveal.

Pippen, ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen , has also been spending time with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan — but she went on her East End tour with broker Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International.

“All of my friends have homes here and I thought it would be a nice summer getaway,” Pippen told Gimme Shelter. “The community is amazing, and I love that it is so close to the city. It’s super fun, with all the shopping and restaurants, and you can have a little bit of everything here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLSqF_0hvc6Lo300
The gated Water Mill home’s 2 acres includes a pool.
Nest Seekers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cplrD_0hvc6Lo300
Plenty of chairs for a dinner party in the dining room.
Nest Seekers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ozNe_0hvc6Lo300
The 12,500-square-foot residence, built in 2018, features a chef’s kitchen.
Nest Seekers

After stopping off for lunch at Sant Ambroeus in Southampton — “I love that place,” she said — one of the homes she eyed was an off-market manse in Water Mill. The nine-bedroom beach mansion, at 439 Cobb Road, was last on the market for almost $19 million with a different brokerage.

At 12,500 square feet, the residence, built in 2018, features a chef’s kitchen, four fireplaces, a home theater, a wine cellar, a library and a gym. The classic, gated home sits on 2 acres, and comes with a pool, a pool house and a tennis court.

“She loved filming in the Hamptons last summer and is interested in buying her own house here. She especially loves the way every hamlet is different, with its own personality,” Elliott said.

Pippen also recently bought a four-bedroom, five-bath $3.37 million penthouse in Miami, according to reports. Florida had been her home base until she sold her Fort Lauderdale mansion last fall for $10.5 million and moved to California.

Pippen adds that, for now, she plans to continue her house hunt in the Hamptons, not the city.

“I like the Hamptons more than the city. It’s a better fit. It’s also not just for the summer anymore. A lot of my friends are spending more and more time there, including over the holidays.”

