Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs
In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what...
Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'
Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup
Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
A Closer Look at the Vikings with 5 Questions
Is Justin Jefferson the best WR in the NFL, and more questions and answers with Will Ragatz, SI's Inside the Vikings publisher
Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week
A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
Billy Turner is a full practice participant, but Cam Fleming is expected to start at RT
Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, but Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again Sunday. Fleming started Monday night against the Seahawks with Turner still working his way back from a knee injury. “I think it’ll be Cam for this...
George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable
The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular...
Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
D’Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson still out of Lions practice
The Lions are favored to win a game for the first time in a long time, but they may not be playing with a full offensive deck against the Commanders. Running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, and left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) were out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Swift is dealing with an ankle injury and Ragnow has groin and foot issues.
Trey Lance is protecting himself, to an extent
As the possibility looms that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will decide to send quarterback Trey Lance back to the bench in favor of starter-turned-backup Jimmy Garoppolo, there’s still another path for Garoppolo to get back on the field. Lance could get injured. Coach Kyle Shanahan has been harping on...
Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday
Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game. Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten...
Dolphins add offensive line depth from the practice squad ahead of game against Ravens
The Dolphins elevated offensive tackle Larnel Coleman from the practice squad, adding depth along their offensive line ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Chargers Reveal Justin Herbert Has Rib Cartilage Fracture
The star QB underwent further testing after sustaining the injury late in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs.
The new side of Kyler Murray: Cardinals QB is going to give it to you straight, not sulk
If there’s something positive the Cardinals can hang their helmets on after their embarrassing season-opening loss at home to the Chiefs, there’s this: They’re playing on the road this Sunday, where they went 8-1 a year ago. Not only was that a franchise record, but when it...
Chandler Jones: A little weird preparing to face the Cardinals
Chandler Jones spent six years playing for the Cardinals before signing with the Raiders this offseason and that experience has made for an odd week for the edge rusher. The Cardinals are coming to Las Vegas this Sunday and Jones will be lining up against players he shared a locker room with during his run with the NFC West club.
