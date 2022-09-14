ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week

A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
NBC Sports

George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable

The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular...
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

D’Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson still out of Lions practice

The Lions are favored to win a game for the first time in a long time, but they may not be playing with a full offensive deck against the Commanders. Running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, and left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) were out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Swift is dealing with an ankle injury and Ragnow has groin and foot issues.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Trey Lance is protecting himself, to an extent

As the possibility looms that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will decide to send quarterback Trey Lance back to the bench in favor of starter-turned-backup Jimmy Garoppolo, there’s still another path for Garoppolo to get back on the field. Lance could get injured. Coach Kyle Shanahan has been harping on...
NBC Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game. Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten...
NBC Sports

Chandler Jones: A little weird preparing to face the Cardinals

Chandler Jones spent six years playing for the Cardinals before signing with the Raiders this offseason and that experience has made for an odd week for the edge rusher. The Cardinals are coming to Las Vegas this Sunday and Jones will be lining up against players he shared a locker room with during his run with the NFC West club.
LAS VEGAS, NV

