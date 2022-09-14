'We Will Get Better' - Graham Potter Reflects on Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg
Chelsea drew their second game of the Champions League group stages leaving them last in the table.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Chelsea failed to make up for their poor defeat versus Dinamo Zagreb last week as they shared the points with the visiting RB Salzburg in their second game of the Champions League group stages.
A curling effort from Raheem Sterling wasn't enough to secure the victory with some unfortunate defending from Thiago Silva, giving Noah Okafor the opportunity to level late into the second half.
The clash was Graham Potter's first game in charge since taking over from Thomas Tuchel on Thursday, and he knows his squad just need some time to get it right.
Speaking to BT Sport , he said: "We are disappointed with the result, the boys gave everything. Attacked quite well, missed a bit in the final bit in the first half. Scored a good goal. Overall, disappointed, it wasn’t quite to be today.
"A little moment for their goal, apart from that we responded well. It is what it is, we have to dust ourselves down. We will get better.
"It’s always irritating when you concede. Overall, the defensive performance was quite good. The little details we have to improve.
"First game, it’s not been easy for the boys, they’ve responded well to us over the last few days. It’s not the result we wanted, it’s a point we have to take it. We will get better."
Chelsea don't play any football until 1 October so Potter has a lot of time to work out how he is going to bring back the spark to this team.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal
Comments / 1