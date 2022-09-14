ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closter, NJ

Landmark Theatres Enters Long-Term Lease With New Jersey Closter Plaza Theatre

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGAPI_0hvc6A6400

EXCLUSIVE: The arthouse chain has inked a lease agreement for the five-screen former CMX Market Cinemas in Closter, New Jersey, located at 130 Vervalen Street in Closter Plaza. The new Landmark Closter Plaza will open on Friday, Sept. 30.

Landmark is upgrading the venue with the installation of new recliners in the auditoriums. At the concession stand, offerings will be expanded to include new items like caramel popcorn, vegan cookies, and gourmet chocolate bars, alongside traditional movie theatre favorites, including Coca-Cola products and popcorn with real butter.

“Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made this summer. This location positions us in another key market within a community destination center, enabling us to expand our brand offering in time for an exciting holiday film season,” Landmark Theatres President Kevin Holloway tells Deadline.

Michael Fant, EVP for Landmark Theatres negotiated the deal on behalf of Landmark.

“A quality cinema experience is essential to Closter Plaza’s retail curation and to Edens’ mission to engage and enrich communities. Therefore, we are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Landmark Theatres,” said Elizabeth Furnelli, Managing Director and Northeast Regional Lead, retail real estate owner Edens. “Multiple generations of people have shared their movie-going memories with us. The community will be pleased to know that Edens is committed to continuing the legacy of this place with access to premier arthouse and first-run films, as well as an elevated food and beverage program.”

Landmark Theatres recently opened new locations in Scottsdale, AZ and Annapolis, MD. Before the end of the year, two more theatres are slated to open: a 10-screen venue in the Chicago suburb, Glenview and the 7-screen Landmark Pasadena in CA, with more locations to be announced. Currently the chain counts 178 screens in 24 markets.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center

New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
CLOSTER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Closter, NJ
State
New Jersey State
roi-nj.com

Montclair family real estate firm continues legacy with new managing director

The Bravitas Group of Montclair on Wednesday announced that Brian Silver joined the firm as managing director of acquisitions and strategic initiatives. In his new role, Silver will bolster and grow the firm’s real estate acquisitions, oversee strategic asset management initiatives and manage investor relationships alongside his father, Bob Silver, co-founder and CEO of the firm.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
boozyburbs.com

Modern American Restaurant and Bar Coming to River Edge

Prime 259 is a new restaurant and bar headed to River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. Plans are in place to offer “Modern American fare” along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar. Management expects to open soon, though...
RIVER EDGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
Travel Maven

This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time

Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Secret NYC

16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine

It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmark Theatres#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Pasadena Playhouse#Chocolate Bars#Linus Business#Business Industry#Linus Realestate#Cmx Market Cinemas#Coca Cola#Evp#Northeast Regional Lead
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
Deadline

New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival Lineup: HBO’s Dustin Lance Black Docu ‘Mama’s Boy’ Set For Opening Night

NewFest said Thursday that HBO’s upcoming Mama’s Boy, the documentary about the life of Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, will be the opening-night film for the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival. The fest, which also announced its full lineup, kicks off its 34th edition October 13. Laurent Bouzereau’s Mama’s Boy explores Black’s childhood roots, gay identity and close relationship with his mother, who overcame childhood polio, abusive marriages and Mormon dogma, while becoming Black’s emotional rock and ultimately, the inspiration for his activism. The pic will world premiere at 7 p.m. at the SVA Theater in Manhattan. HBO also said today...
MANHATTAN, NY
Lite 98.7

12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York

It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
roi-nj.com

Hartz Mountain submits Roxbury Commerce Center proposal creating open spaces, jobs and dollars

Secaucus-based Hartz Mountain Industries recently submitted an application to the Roxbury planning board, proposing to redevelop the former Hercules manufacturing site near Parsippany into a five-building, 2.5 million-square-foot commercial warehouse property. Over half of the property will be made available to the public in the form of trails, parks and...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street

HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
Deadline

Deadline

124K+
Followers
36K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy