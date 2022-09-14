Landmark Theatres Enters Long-Term Lease With New Jersey Closter Plaza Theatre

EXCLUSIVE: The arthouse chain has inked a lease agreement for the five-screen former CMX Market Cinemas in Closter, New Jersey, located at 130 Vervalen Street in Closter Plaza. The new Landmark Closter Plaza will open on Friday, Sept. 30.

Landmark is upgrading the venue with the installation of new recliners in the auditoriums. At the concession stand, offerings will be expanded to include new items like caramel popcorn, vegan cookies, and gourmet chocolate bars, alongside traditional movie theatre favorites, including Coca-Cola products and popcorn with real butter.

“Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made this summer. This location positions us in another key market within a community destination center, enabling us to expand our brand offering in time for an exciting holiday film season,” Landmark Theatres President Kevin Holloway tells Deadline.

Michael Fant, EVP for Landmark Theatres negotiated the deal on behalf of Landmark.

“A quality cinema experience is essential to Closter Plaza’s retail curation and to Edens’ mission to engage and enrich communities. Therefore, we are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Landmark Theatres,” said Elizabeth Furnelli, Managing Director and Northeast Regional Lead, retail real estate owner Edens. “Multiple generations of people have shared their movie-going memories with us. The community will be pleased to know that Edens is committed to continuing the legacy of this place with access to premier arthouse and first-run films, as well as an elevated food and beverage program.”

Landmark Theatres recently opened new locations in Scottsdale, AZ and Annapolis, MD. Before the end of the year, two more theatres are slated to open: a 10-screen venue in the Chicago suburb, Glenview and the 7-screen Landmark Pasadena in CA, with more locations to be announced. Currently the chain counts 178 screens in 24 markets.