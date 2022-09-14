‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’: Jeff Loveness Tapped To Write Next Installment In Marvel Series

EXCLUSIVE: After announcing the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at this year’s Comic-Con, Marvel Studios looks to have found the writer who will now pen the highly anticipated film. Sources tell Deadline that Jeff Loveness , who recently wrote Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania, will pen Kang Dynasty for Marvel . Loveness will join Destin Daniel Cretton, who was recently set as director on the project , with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing.

Marvel had no comment. The pic is set to bow on May 2, 2025.

The film was part of the massive unveiling of the future phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, with Cretton announced as director shortly after the confab ended. Not much is known about the film, but a big character at the center of it is the new super villain set to wreak havoc on the MCU: Kang the Conquer, played by Jonathan Majors.

Although the character first appeared at the end of Season 1 of Loki , he is set to be a big presence in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which Loveness just penned. He would seem like the ideal choice to take on this next Avengers since he so well-versed with the titular character this team of Avengers has to go up against.

Loveness cut his teeth writing on the acclaimed and widely popular animated series Rick & Morty . His work on that ultimately landed him the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel given how funny the series can be and how important that tone is to the script.

