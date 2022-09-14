Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse Airbnb? Here's your chance!The Planking TravelerBoone, NC
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Town of Mooresville to present Mooresville Motorsports Celebration on October 4
Tuesday, October 4, will be a day of celebration in front of the Charles Mack Citizens Center in downtown Mooresville. IndyCar Champion Rick Mears and Top Fuel Drag Car sensation Doug Herbert will be honored with the dedication of North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Walk of Fame sidewalk plaques.
Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28
BOONE, N.C. — BOONE, N.C. — An unforgettable day at App State began with ESPN College GameDay's first visit to Boone. It then delivered a second unbelievable, historic ending at The Rock. Call it Miracle on the Mountain: Part 2. Chase Brice's 53-yard, Hail Mary touchdown pass to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville's ground game explosive in win over Cox Mill
CONCORD — When Joe Nixon was first told the stat lines that his running backs put up on Friday night, he called them over to show them. Jawarn Howell initially looked surprised to hear just how gaudy his totals were, but that quickly turned into a modest, yet confident smile. His backfield running mate Kyjuan Westmoreland was even more modest, just barely cracking a smile before his coach reminded him that it was allowed before sending both of them off to thank their offensive line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXII 12
Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
lakelubbers.com
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
lincolntimesnews.com
Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 charged with DWI in NC crash that killed man with pregnant fiancee
Joseph "Cole" Southern died after the wreck in which his motorcycle was hit head-on by a car, officials said.
WBTV
The ‘GameDay’ effect: What the national attention means to App State, its students
BOONE, N.C. (QC Life) - Students at Appalachian State University were busy heading to class on Friday. On Saturday, the stadium just down Rivers Street will be packed when the App State Mountaineers take on the Trojans of Troy University. But before the game comes “GameDay.”. Crews were busy...
1 dead after 2 motorcycles hit head-on in Stokes County, troopers say
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after a crash in Stokes County. Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash. According to troopers, a car went left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 4-10
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 4-10. Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A. Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A. Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A. Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaither, Young lead St. Stephens past West Iredell
HICKORY—St. Stephens’ football team had a big night on offense Friday, registering its highest point total since 2018 in a 49-20 victory over visiting West Iredell in both teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. Sophomore running back Brycen Gaither accounted for five touchdowns, while senior quarterback Peyton...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
TODAY.com
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County native to headline performers at 41st Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts on September 24
Iredell County native and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Ulysses Long will headline the 41st Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at The Lucas Mansion Lawn on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Long will...
lincolntimesnews.com
Community member dancers hit the stage on Saturday in the annual Dancing With Our Stars
LINCOLNTON – The contestants in this year’s Dancing With Our Stars have a tough act to follow after the stellar performances put on by Dancing With Our Stars Jr. held in July. Seven teams will compete this Saturday. This year, the first female duo will compete – Sarah...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0