North Wilkesboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28

BOONE, N.C. — BOONE, N.C. — An unforgettable day at App State began with ESPN College GameDay's first visit to Boone. It then delivered a second unbelievable, historic ending at The Rock. Call it Miracle on the Mountain: Part 2. Chase Brice's 53-yard, Hail Mary touchdown pass to...
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville's ground game explosive in win over Cox Mill

CONCORD — When Joe Nixon was first told the stat lines that his running backs put up on Friday night, he called them over to show them. Jawarn Howell initially looked surprised to hear just how gaudy his totals were, but that quickly turned into a modest, yet confident smile. His backfield running mate Kyjuan Westmoreland was even more modest, just barely cracking a smile before his coach reminded him that it was allowed before sending both of them off to thank their offensive line.
MOORESVILLE, NC
North Wilkesboro, NC
lakelubbers.com

Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
RHODHISS, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
LINCOLNTON, NC
#Nascar All Star Race#North Wilkesboro Speedway
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 4-10

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 4-10. Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A. Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A. Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A. Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman,...
Motorsports
NASCAR
Sports
WDBJ7.com

US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaither, Young lead St. Stephens past West Iredell

HICKORY—St. Stephens’ football team had a big night on offense Friday, registering its highest point total since 2018 in a 49-20 victory over visiting West Iredell in both teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. Sophomore running back Brycen Gaither accounted for five touchdowns, while senior quarterback Peyton...
STATESVILLE, NC
TODAY.com

North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’

What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches

I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
BOONE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
