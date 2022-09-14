ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Beloved Gulfport eatery is closing after challenges of COVID, hiring and inflation

By Mary Perez
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXwBJ_0hvc5lWc00

They are known for their helpings of grits, gumbo and Southern hospitality, and after 11 years Petie’s Eats will close on Thursday. Sept. 15.

The owners of the breakfast and lunch spot at at 1621 30th Avenue in Gulfport posted their farewell comments on Facebook.

“We are so thankful for you patronage and support through the past 11 years,” Rick and Phillip Scarborough said. “We have been blessed to serve you and wish each of you the best.”

The restaurant is near 17th Street, west of Sonic and McDonald’s, and blocks from El Agave Mexican restaurant, which also closed this week after eight years in business in Gulfport.

It’s been a challenge for restaurants, as more competition opens near the downtown and the owners have had to endure shutdowns and restrictions during COVID-19. The staff at Petie’s told one customer they never rebounded after the pandemic.

More recently, they’ve had to contend with the issues of hiring staff and soaring food prices from inflation.

“As you all know prices have gone up — so unfortunately we have to follow,” said an Aug. 12 post on Petie’s Eats Facebook page.

The restaurant was known for its breakfast sandwiches and daily specials. They served homemade soup like shrimp and rice creole, gumbo, fried catfish and homemade desserts.

One review posted on their Facebook site says: “The grits at breakfast are the best ever and the catfish lunch on Friday is also excellent. And in today’s economy their prices are truly awesome.”

The owners have found a way for regular customers, the waitresses and staff to connect after the restaurant closes, creating a “Keeping in touch with Petie’s folks” Facebook site.

“So please post anytime,” the owners invite. “We will miss seeing you every day.”

Comments / 3

Jacqueline Zar
3d ago

sad watching more great restaurants closing doors due to cost of food and people not being able to afford to go out with their family and friends anymore 😢

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Gulfport, MS
Health
Gulfport, MS
Coronavirus
City
West, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
Mississippi Press

Closin’ in on Cruisin’

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

Major Beach Renovations Set for Front Beach in Ocean Springs

A popular Mississippi Gulf Coast beach is about to get a major makeover when a multi-million dollar development comes to life. The first step toward the $11 million project was the purchase of the dormant and dilapidated Fayard property on Front Beach in Ocean Springs. The price tag for the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Covid#Food Prices#Economy#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Southern#Mcdonald#El Agave Mexican#Petie S Eats Facebook
WLOX

Tito Jackson and Kenny Neal perform at Ground Zero Blues Club-Biloxi

Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. The excitement from the kids is understandable. But it’s the adults who appreciate that this is the first time in more than 40 years that North Gulfport has had an elementary school playground.
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLOX

North Gulfport gets first elementary school playground in 40 years

Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. Tito Jackson and Kenny Neal perform at Ground Zero Blues Club-Biloxi. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The legendary Tito Jackson and Kenny Neal are performing tonight at Ground...
GULFPORT, MS
Picayune Item

SPCA needs volunteer transport drivers

Pearl River County SPCA’s staff is looking for volunteer transport drivers. The SPCA transports dogs and cats that belong to the community who need surgery or spaying or neutering to Hattiesburg’s South Pines Animal Shelter and Hub City Humane Society. The Shelter makes these trips twice a month on Wednesday and Thursdays. They are asking for volunteers who prefer working in the early mornings around 6 – 7 a.m. to help with that task.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
4K+
Followers
177
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy