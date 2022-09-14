Beloved Gulfport eatery is closing after challenges of COVID, hiring and inflation

They are known for their helpings of grits, gumbo and Southern hospitality, and after 11 years Petie’s Eats will close on Thursday. Sept. 15.

The owners of the breakfast and lunch spot at at 1621 30th Avenue in Gulfport posted their farewell comments on Facebook.

“We are so thankful for you patronage and support through the past 11 years,” Rick and Phillip Scarborough said. “We have been blessed to serve you and wish each of you the best.”

The restaurant is near 17th Street, west of Sonic and McDonald’s, and blocks from El Agave Mexican restaurant, which also closed this week after eight years in business in Gulfport.

It’s been a challenge for restaurants, as more competition opens near the downtown and the owners have had to endure shutdowns and restrictions during COVID-19. The staff at Petie’s told one customer they never rebounded after the pandemic.

More recently, they’ve had to contend with the issues of hiring staff and soaring food prices from inflation.

“As you all know prices have gone up — so unfortunately we have to follow,” said an Aug. 12 post on Petie’s Eats Facebook page.

The restaurant was known for its breakfast sandwiches and daily specials. They served homemade soup like shrimp and rice creole, gumbo, fried catfish and homemade desserts.

One review posted on their Facebook site says: “The grits at breakfast are the best ever and the catfish lunch on Friday is also excellent. And in today’s economy their prices are truly awesome.”

The owners have found a way for regular customers, the waitresses and staff to connect after the restaurant closes, creating a “Keeping in touch with Petie’s folks” Facebook site.

“So please post anytime,” the owners invite. “We will miss seeing you every day.”