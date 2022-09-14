these woke parents make me sick.... then get your freaking kids out of a Christian School if you want to be woke and put them in a public school. This school supports biblical principles which I totally stand for. if you are not a believer of the Bible and what God stands for then you have no business having your kids in a Christian School just saying
And that's why it's a Private school!! Good for them!There's no right or wrong here... There's plenty of OTHER schools to chose from, so get to choosing. PEOPLE have the Right to believe what they want, u don't like it?? ...move around
does people think that Gay people doesn't love God or does not believe in God ? I've seen gay people doing better things for others than some people that are known to be so "religious " i do not know what God they be loving because God loves everyone the same way ...people that actually know what God is about knows that all of us in earth are sinners equality and He will be the one to judge us ...
