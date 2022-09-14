ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County among CA’s first to roll out mental health courts for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its-kind law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel. Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act on Wednesday. The post Riverside County among CA’s first to roll out mental health courts for homeless appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department welcomes new officer

The Fontana City Council officially welcomed a new officer, John Isaacs, to the Fontana Police Department during the Sept. 13 meeting. Isaacs was sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren after being introduced by Police Chief Billy Green. Isaacs, a graduate of Fontana High School, served with distinction in the U.S....
FONTANA, CA
knewsradio.com

Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley

Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August

Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good

Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA

