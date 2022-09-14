Read full article on original website
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
Riverside County confirms 1st pediatric MPX case
A child younger than 10 contracted MPX, also known as monkeypox, in the western part of Riverside County, the Riverside University Health System announced Friday.
Temecula City Council member proposes citywide ban on abortions
The city of Temecula in southwest Riverside county is known for tourism. From its sprawling vineyards, to casino gaming to hot-air balloon rides. But it soon could become the first city in California to attempt to ban abortions
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
‘I feel like I’m less accessible’: Pomona, Scripps students say off-campus housing continues to cause frustration, uncertainty
With the 5Cs still dealing with a housing crisis, students have been placed in off-campus housing for the second year in a row leaving some to figure out how to adjust to life outside their respective colleges’ residential communities. Currently, the colleges use different off-campus complexes to house students....
Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California on Friday
Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day.
San Manuel Pow Wow will be held Sept. 16-18 at Cal State San Bernardino
The 2022 San Manuel Pow Wow will be held during the weekend of Sept. 16, 17, and 18 at Cal State San Bernardino. This three-day celebration is free to the public and will feature Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drum singing groups.
CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid
(CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them...
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
Riverside County among CA’s first to roll out mental health courts for homeless
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its-kind law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel. Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act on Wednesday. The post Riverside County among CA’s first to roll out mental health courts for homeless appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Police Department welcomes new officer
The Fontana City Council officially welcomed a new officer, John Isaacs, to the Fontana Police Department during the Sept. 13 meeting. Isaacs was sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren after being introduced by Police Chief Billy Green. Isaacs, a graduate of Fontana High School, served with distinction in the U.S....
Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley
Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August
Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
Student at Fontana school loses consciousness but is resuscitated by School Police officers
A student who suffered a health emergency was saved by Fontana School Police Department officers, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Unified School District. On the morning of Sept. 14, the officers and Fontana High School staff members responded to an unconscious and unresponsive student in a classroom.
Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
Man accused of illegally carrying high-capacity rifle in public posts bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
