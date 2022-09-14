ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Quick Hits: Starting O-Line, Injury Updates, Facing Giants' Run Game + More

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414PVk_0hvc4pm500

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Wednesday's practice.

Injuries - Taylor Moton, Marquis Haynes, Frankie Luvu, Brandon Smith

"There's some good players there, so I think you're concerned about that. But I think we feel like most of those guys will be integrated back in as the week goes on. Most of the guys got some work done today, Marquis [Haynes] didn't get anything. My history with Marquis is he heals pretty quickly, so hopefully, we'll see him do some things tomorrow but we'll have to wait and see."

Andre Roberts' recovery time & plan in the return game

"I think we're anticipating about two months with the knee. As we stand here right now, we would have Shi [Smith] take the punt return duties and Chuba [Hubbard] take the kick return duties."

Facing the Giants' rushing attack

"To give up that many yards last week, but the longest run to be 24 yards is unique. It was a function of many things as I've talked about. Not getting off the field, offense struggling for the first 25 minutes of the game...But I think the number one thing we feel good about improving is that we have to improve our tackling. You can't have 18 missed tackles. We can't have that many yards after contact. They do an excellent job. Saquon [Barkley] is in historic form. He looks as good as he's ever looked. I think he's a great player, he's dynamic. And then Daniel Jones, the quarterback, brings a whole other element. The quarterback run game, the quarterback zone read game."

Starting five on offensive line

"Same five are starting right now. I think Bradley [Bozeman] is getting back in the groove and the rhythm. But I think Pat [Elflein] played well. I came away really pleased with the stoutness of our guards and center in the protection game. I thought those guys played well, so we're just going to keep improving."

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with brutal Chris Godwin injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled out star wide receiver Chris Godwin for their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. Godwin was already doubtful after head coach Todd Bowles said he expected the receiver not to play earlier on Friday. But there was still a glimmer of hope which was ultimately erased with this latest news from Schefter.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut

While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to reveal what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game. Both running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant at...
BALTIMORE, MD
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy