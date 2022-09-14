SAN ANGELO – Some of the Country's most dedicated BBQ connoisseurs are gathering at the end of Spillway Rd. at Lake Nasworthy Friday evening and Saturday to raise money for a good cause, cook & eat some great BBQ, and generally spread good cheer during the 3rd(ish) annual First Responders BBQ Cookoff. Organizers say they will have a kids Q category along with chicken, ribs, brisket, and beans. And they will need judges for every category!!! The proceeds from the always fun event will go to Jaxon's Journey. Jaxon is the son of Jamie and Dawna Robbins. Jamie works at Lowes Home…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO