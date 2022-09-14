Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer
This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
Blessing boxes across Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Take what you need, leave what you can. That’s the idea behind the blessing boxes posted across the county, hoping to aide food insecurity in the Concho Valley. “They’re kind of like the little libraries that most people are familiar with. It’s just a box that we fill with shelf-stable food and […]
Haunted History: The first family of Fort Concho
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho is as abundant in history as it is in mystery starting with the first family of Fort Concho, the Griersons. Colonel Benjamin Grierson, his wife Alice, and their five children have deep roots in Fort Concho that began in 1875 and continued until 1882. Colonel Grierson commanded Fort Concho […]
3rd Annual 1st Responders BBQ at Lake Nasworthy to Benefit Jaxon's Journey Saturday
SAN ANGELO – Some of the Country's most dedicated BBQ connoisseurs are gathering at the end of Spillway Rd. at Lake Nasworthy Friday evening and Saturday to raise money for a good cause, cook & eat some great BBQ, and generally spread good cheer during the 3rd(ish) annual First Responders BBQ Cookoff. Organizers say they will have a kids Q category along with chicken, ribs, brisket, and beans. And they will need judges for every category!!! The proceeds from the always fun event will go to Jaxon's Journey. Jaxon is the son of Jamie and Dawna Robbins. Jamie works at Lowes Home…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Texas weekend events calendar, Sept. 16-18
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Barrel Racing Slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1801 E. South 11th St.
City of San Angelo to Sue Netflix
SAN ANGELO, TX — City Attorney Theresa James wants the City of San Angelo to join a statewide effort to recover franchise fees from multiple streaming providers of video content including Netflix. The resolution to authorize hiring the attorneys to sue the streaming providers lists Netflix, Hulu, and Disney DTC, LLC, “and other video providers” is proposed for City Council approval on Tuesday. Streaming providers are proving video content over broadband internet lines that are laid inside City right-of-ways. The ability to sue the streaming providers comes from a legacy Texas law called The…
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
San Angelo Recycling Contamination
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Of the 12 tons of recycling that Butts Recycling Incorporated (BRI) sees everyday coming from San Angelo residents, roughly 35 percent of it is contaminated. General Manager Shawn Stine says, “contamination is not really the recyclable item being contaminated. It’s items that are not supposed to be in there. That’s the contamination like […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Oasis offers services to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer days in West Texas left many people in search of places to stay cool. In mid June, St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church of San Angelo decided to open a Community Oasis. The center is a place where the community is welcome to stop by...
Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in the Concho Valley
The Concho Valley kicked off the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with an event dedicated to embrace the cultures and traditions of those with Hispanic descent. Guest speakers, music and dances were all part of the celebration. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to October 15. This month-long dedication...
Sign Advocate Silenced
SAN ANGELO, TX — Zane White, who spent about six months complaining about the iconic sign atop the Cactus Hotel, has gone silent. According to White, he received a cease and desist demand from a Dallas law firm hired by Lee Pfluger who operates the Cactus. He announced the receipt of the letter to his followers on Facebook on August 11, more than a month ago. Since then, White has been silent about the Cactus Hotel. “The Dallas Law Firm recently contacted me in writing, issuing a stern request to publish ‘Clarification(s) or Correction(s) of Publication’ related to written and/or verbal…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friday Night Football: Week 4 edition
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In case you missed it, week four edition of Friday Night Football. Highlights and scores of 19 games across the Concho Valley.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 16, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have increased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 16, 2022, the Tom Green County...
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 4 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday Lake View defeated Lubbock 35-21 Friday Central defeated Belton 35-12 Brady defeated Dublin 62-42 Ozona defeated Grape Creek 34-2 Water Valley defeated Odessa Compass 34-0 Miles defeated Winters 56-12 Wall […]
PAWS concerned, dishearted with COSA’s response to Animal Shelter
This decision will result in the return to the capture and kill philosophy reverting the shelter back to a high-kill facility leading to thousands of animals dying because they are homeless Concho Valley PAWS shared.
City of San Angelo says it is addressing animal shelter concerns
SAN ANGELO, Texas — After closing for treatment of a cockroach infestation and hearing public comment about conditions at the San Angelo Animal Shelter at a City Council meeting, City of San Angelo officials say the issues are being addressed. Currently, the City said in a press release that...
Cement truck takes out tree in Monday morning wreck
SAPD responded to a wreck Monday morning at the intersection on South Koenigheim and Twohig.
San Angelo LIVE!
'Abnormal' Angelo State University Psych Professor Takes Leadership Role
SAN ANGELO, TX – Dr. Drew Curtis of the Angelo State University psychology faculty has been appointed the executive officer for the Southwestern Psychological Association (SWPA), the regional affiliate of the American Psychological Association. Appointed to a three-year term, Curtis will serve at the direction of the SWPA president...
Lake View HS continues Texas tradition with homecoming mums created in-house
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Blue, black and silver craft supplies cover the classroom as the scent of hot glue guns fills the air. Lake View High School's advanced floral design class is hard at work creating homecoming mums, a Texas tradition that first began in the 1930s and has blossomed ever since.
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0