Harwich, MA

capecod.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police truck team. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Three evaluated after car crashes into woods in Bourne

BOURNE – Three people were evaluated after a car crashed into the woods in Bourne around 9:15 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound at Barlow’s Landing Road. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe after search in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A missing Alzheimer’s patient was located safe after an intense search in Yarmouth. It started around 4:30 AM after a 69-year-old woman was reported missing from the Berry Avenue neighborhood. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called along with a drone as part of the search. The victim was located safe a couple of hours later. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Lakeville Fire Department responds to serious 2-car accident

“An afternoon crash yesterday sent two people to the hospital. Lakeville Fire Department responded to The intersection of Main and Clear Pond for a two-vehicle crash. The call came in just before 5 pm. Ambulance 3 and Ambulance 2 transported patients to St Lukes Hospital.” -Lakeville, MA Fire Department.
LAKEVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
NORWELL, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend

Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Announces Shelter & Humanitarian Services For Newly-Arriving Families & Individuals to the Martha’s Vineyard

BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident

Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
WAREHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Wife of Fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon Given New Bike After Losing Hers

After the wife of a fallen Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer lost her bike while driving to train for the Police Unity Tour, an organization has stepped up and replaced it. Dara Gannon, wife of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, was on her way to train for the ride in honor...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday

HYANNIS – Multiple road races will be carried out across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The annual Girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. (Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence Ovarian Cancer) 5K Run/Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the Centerville area. Participants will be taking to stretches such as Craigville Beach Road and Long Beach Road to raise money for research and more resources in the fight against ovarian cancer.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

The Waterford Inn in Provincetown, MA Sold

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of The Waterford Inn & Spindler’s Restaurant, a 15-room inn and a 145-seat restaurant in Provincetown, Massachusetts. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, THG Properties, LLC, in the sale to Sawyer Realty...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Boston

5 things to do when visiting Harwich

From the beach to the trail to a lavender farm. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the cities and towns they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
HARWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal

Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...

