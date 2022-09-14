PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A scheduled virtual day is taking place for students in the Pike County School District on Monday, September 19. The second of it’s kind for the system this year, during the virtual day students will stay home and participate in their classes virtually. The virtual day is being used as a test of the system’s capacity to deliver virtual instruction to students and is not related to any sort of health or safety issues within Pike County schools.

