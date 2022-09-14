ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

12h ago

I am 69 years old. Don’t live in Dothan anymore but when I was 17 I was accused of stealing money that I took to the bank every week for a prominent doctor. I was working part time (VICA) after high school. I got fired. Turns out his middle aged receptionist who was employed with him for over 15 years was the thief. She was arrested. I never received a “ I am sorry. I accused you” apology from the doctor. I ended up being a successful business woman in life but that accusation never left me.

1d ago

another one selling their soul for the almighty dollar. Its what happens when you think money is all you need to solve your problems. EVERYTHING you need in life to be truly happy LIES in the palm of your hand. CHANGE the way you think, you change your life.

wtvy.com

Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Witnesses apparently testified this week before a grand jury that could indict a beleaguered prosecutor who romanced a drug suspect. Agents who investigated Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark D. Johnson were at the Houston County Courthouse as grand jury met, according to multiple sources.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County @ GW Long | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva County takes on GW Long.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Two killed in Pike County crash

Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Baconton Charter @ Early County | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Baconton Charter takes on Early County.
BACONTON, GA
wtvy.com

Dothan @ Smiths Station | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Dothan takes on Smiths Station.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula.
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Northside Methodist @ Daleville | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Northside Methodist takes on Daleville.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Zion Chapel @ Ariton | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Ariton.
JACK, AL
wtvy.com

Opp @ Pike County (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 4 Game of the Night, as Opp takes on Pike County.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart's passing:. "We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr.
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

HudsonAlpha appoints new director

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology President Neil Lamb, PhD, named Dean M. Mitchell as the director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Mitchell is the former executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce where he oversaw the operations of the chamber and supported projects on economic, community, and workforce development. Before his time at the chamber, Mitchell was the chief of staff and communications director for two U.S. Congressman.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Abbeville @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Abbeville takes on Wicksburg.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Virtual Day for Pike County Schools on Monday

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A scheduled virtual day is taking place for students in the Pike County School District on Monday, September 19. The second of it's kind for the system this year, during the virtual day students will stay home and participate in their classes virtually. The virtual day is being used as a test of the system's capacity to deliver virtual instruction to students and is not related to any sort of health or safety issues within Pike County schools.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia

BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - For the first time since 1994, the Early County Bobcats are ranked number one in Georgia.
EARLY COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Alabama Aviation College to renovate Brown Building

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Aviation College announced the planned renovation of the Brown Building on September 15. James Douglas Brown Senior served as Mayor of Ozark for two terms in the 40′s. "He was one of the fellas that had the vision to have this school," said Brown's
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass.
DOTHAN, AL

