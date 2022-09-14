I am 69 years old. Don’t live in Dothan anymore but when I was 17 I was accused of stealing money that I took to the bank every week for a prominent doctor. I was working part time (VICA) after high school. I got fired. Turns out his middle aged receptionist who was employed with him for over 15 years was the thief. She was arrested. I never received a “ I am sorry. I accused you” apology from the doctor. I ended up being a successful business woman in life but that accusation never left me.
another one selling their soul for the almighty dollar. Its what happens when you think money is all you need to solve your problems. EVERYTHING you need in life to be truly happy LIES in the palm of your hand. CHANGE the way you think, you change your life.
Comments / 11