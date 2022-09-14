Read full article on original website
Related
PhillyBite
Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
thebeet.com
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
Montco Donut Aficionados: Here’s a Local Flavor Combo That Mochi Fans Will Enjoy Muchly
The donut biz — having already responded to flavor trends from 1960s sugary cereal toppings to cross-breeding (cronuts) to alcohol infusions — is evolving once again. Mochi Ring Donut, a new chain, now has two shops in Montgomery County, selling baked breakfast rings made from the namesake Japanese rice cakes. Details on this latest donut development were sprinkled throughout the coverage in What Now Philly.
mainlinetoday.com
Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken
Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
phillyvoice.com
Eat and drink your way down Frankford Avenue during Fishtown's fall festival
There is no shortage of ways to celebrate the beginning of fall in Philadelphia, as most neighborhoods host community festivals that let the whole family get in on the fun. The Fishtown Fall Feastivale is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 to 8 p.m. along Frankford Avenue. Guests can check out nearly 100 market vendors from Girard to Columbia Avenue, as well as tons of food and drink options.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Queen Anne-Style Home from Famed Architect Horace Trumbauer
The real estate opportunity at 343 Bent Road, Wyncote, is — no real estate agent hyperbole here — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Its construction followed the design of Gilded Age architect Horace Trumbauer, whose local portfolio includes:. Grey Towers Castle, Glenside. Lynnewood Hall, Elkins Park. The Jenkintown train station.
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
See Which Montgomery County Tracks Are Among 21 Best Bike Trails in Philadelphia Area
Visitors ride bikes through Valley Forge National Historical Park. Four Montgomery County bike trails are among the 21 best trails in the Philadelphia region that are sure to appeal to hobby cyclists and those out for a real cardio workout by spinning through some significant mileage. Bailey King saddled up to report the story in Philadelphia Magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
NBC Philadelphia
Got Old Toys? This Guy Is Touring Philly Area Looking to Buy Vintage Toys
Parents who still have that bin full of toys even though your child left home years ago, this one's for you. "America's Toy Scout" Joel Magee announced he's hosting a vintage toy buying show at various locations across the Philadelphia area this week. The 'Pawn Stars' Disney expert will be...
Nearly 200 employees walk off job at Philadelphia Museum of Art
"We've been negotiating our first contract for two years. Management's been stalling," said Adam Rizzo, an art museum employee and president of the union.
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
visitphilly.com
Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars
Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
PhillyBite
5 Best Happy Hour Spots in South Philly
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a good happy hour in South Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of places that offer happy hours throughout the city. These locations include the Southhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, and South Philadelphia Tap Room.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0