13 WHAM
Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Persons: 11 and 12-year-old
CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys from the Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center at 2075 Scottsville Road in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard of the Crestwood complex. Michael is about 4’1”, 75 pounds. Last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers. Navarius is about 5’1′, 100 pounds. Last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts and red sneakers.
WHEC TV-10
Police are looking for suspects who caused $11,000 worth of damage to Finger Lakes Welcome Center
GENEVA, N.Y. – There was extensive damage at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Geneva police are now looking for two women who were in the area at the time of the crime on Monday. Police found $11,000 worth of damage to park benches, picnic tables, and other property. Anyone...
Rochester motorcycle club holds fundraiser to support fallen RPD officer’s family
The fundraiser will run at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink until 8 p.m.
13 WHAM
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
WHEC TV-10
Troopers arrest Rochester woman who had loaded gun and heroin in her car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman was arrested and charged with possession of a gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday. State Police pulled over 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez around 3 p.m. for a forged plate in the Town of Webster. During the investigation they found an illegal 9mm loaded handgun and heroin.
Route 390 reopens after police address incident with suicidal male
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Route 390 was closed both northbound and southbound between Chili Avenue and Scottsville Road for a short time Friday evening. According to investigators, police learned a suicidal male was in the area. They found him in a car in a parking lot just off Rt. 390 and closed roadways because they […]
WHEC TV-10
Police officer in Geneva seriously injured taking domestic violence suspect into custody
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police officer in Geneva was seriously injured taking a domestic violence suspect into custody. Police say it happened Wednesday on Routes 5 & 20. They only intended to interview Justin Lloyd, but determined they had to take him into custody to protect the victim.
Grant Blvd. apartment catches fire; people threw rocks to alert person inside, dispatchers said
Syracuse, N.Y. — People outside an Eastwood apartment building Friday threw rocks at windows to get the attention of a person inside as the outside wall of the building burned, according to 911 dispatches. A person passing by the two-story building at 429 Grant Blvd. reported the flames at...
Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in State Street Homicide
A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
13 WHAM
Monroe County DA’s Office: Nearly 25% of people arrested for murder in 2022 were parolees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — District Attorney Sandra Doorley released a chart on Friday showing an increase in the percentage of people arrested for murder in Rochester who were parolees. In 2018, 0% of people arrested for murder were on parole at the time. By 2020, that number jumped to 20%....
Dump truck rollover crash on Union St. in Rochester, traffic diverted
The operator of the truck is currently being checked for injuries.
13 WHAM
Police presence upped at RGH after online threat
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are keeping an increased presence at Rochester General Hospital following a threat Wednesday. The man behind the threat was a 38-year-old veteran who received services from the Canandaigua VA. East Rochester Police say when they went to his De Paul Drive home Wednesday, the...
Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
