Geneva, NY

13 WHAM

Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

17-year-old arrested for stabbing, killing 19-year-old in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed and killed a 19-year-old boy Friday night on Ridge Road in Williamson. New York State Police arrested the 17-year-old around 7:45 p.m. after he reportedly stabbed the 19-year-old in the upper body. The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital...
WILLIAMSON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Persons: 11 and 12-year-old

CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys from the Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center at 2075 Scottsville Road in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard of the Crestwood complex. Michael is about 4’1”, 75 pounds. Last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers. Navarius is about 5’1′, 100 pounds. Last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts and red sneakers.
CHILI, NY
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
13 WHAM

17-year-old arrested for murder in Wayne County

Williamson, N.Y. — State Police responded to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson to the report of a stabbing on Friday around 7:45 p.m. When troopers arrived, it was learned that a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WILLIAMSON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Troopers arrest Rochester woman who had loaded gun and heroin in her car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman was arrested and charged with possession of a gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday. State Police pulled over 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez around 3 p.m. for a forged plate in the Town of Webster. During the investigation they found an illegal 9mm loaded handgun and heroin.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Made in State Street Homicide

A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police presence upped at RGH after online threat

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are keeping an increased presence at Rochester General Hospital following a threat Wednesday. The man behind the threat was a 38-year-old veteran who received services from the Canandaigua VA. East Rochester Police say when they went to his De Paul Drive home Wednesday, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
SYRACUSE, NY

