ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

Related
WCVB

Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roslindale, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Quincy police investigating stabbing near elementary school that left 1 person with serious injuries

QUINCY, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after one person was seriously injured in a daylight stabbing near an elementary school in Quincy on Thursday. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Glover Avenue and Pierce Street after 1 p.m. found a victim in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Quincy Police Department.
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Police Tape#Violent Crime
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Voice

Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police

Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter. Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Westfield woman arrested for Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat

“Healthcare providers who support and offer care to gender-diverse and transgender individuals, and their families, deserve to do so without fear.”. Law enforcement officials announced Thursday that they made an arrest in connection with the bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital on Aug. 30. Catherine Leavy, of Westfield, was...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person seriously injured in Roslindale stabbing

BOSTON — Authorities responded to a daytime stabbing in Roslindale on Wednesday that left one person seriously injured, police say. Responding officers found one victim suffering from stab wounds on Marion Street just after 3:00 p.m., according to Boston Police. The victim was transported to an area hospital with...
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Woman, 49, killed in crash with school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A 49-year-old woman was killed Thursday in a Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, crash involving a school bus, police said. Police, fire and paramedics responded just before 11 a.m. Thursday to South Quinsigamond Avenue and May Street to a serious motor vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy