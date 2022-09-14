Read full article on original website
Related
29-Year-Old Boston Man Charged In Homophobic Beating At MBTA Station: DA
A 29-year-old Boston man faces civil rights and assault charges after authorities said he attacked a caused a man head injuries during a beating earlier this month at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak is accused of shouting homophobic slurs at two men at Andrew Station platform on Sept. 5 just...
WCVB
Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
Driver hospitalized after driving into multiple telephone poles in Rockland
A driver was hospitalized after crashing into multiple telephone poles on Rockland’s Market Street Friday night. Photos shared by the Rockland Fire Department show the silver vehicle completely flipped on its side in a tangled mass of poles and wires. According to the Rockland Fire Department, the driver was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
WCVB
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Quincy, Massachusetts, stabbing
QUINCY, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a stabbing in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Witnesses said the attack appeared to be connected to a road rage incident. The stabbing happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of Glover Avenue. “I heard ‘road rage,’...
Quincy police investigating stabbing near elementary school that left 1 person with serious injuries
QUINCY, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after one person was seriously injured in a daylight stabbing near an elementary school in Quincy on Thursday. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Glover Avenue and Pierce Street after 1 p.m. found a victim in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Quincy Police Department.
Elderly woman killed after being struck by a box truck in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Police investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Rockport after a woman was struck by a small box truck Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival officers observed an elderly female being attended to by the truck’s driver and two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Person in critical condition after shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — A shooting in broad daylight left one person with serious injuries in Mattapan on Wednesday afternoon. Boston Police say they responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1216 Blue Hill Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. The victim’s injuries are considered life threatening....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police
Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter. Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.
whdh.com
Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
Westfield woman arrested for Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat
“Healthcare providers who support and offer care to gender-diverse and transgender individuals, and their families, deserve to do so without fear.”. Law enforcement officials announced Thursday that they made an arrest in connection with the bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital on Aug. 30. Catherine Leavy, of Westfield, was...
Person seriously injured in Roslindale stabbing
BOSTON — Authorities responded to a daytime stabbing in Roslindale on Wednesday that left one person seriously injured, police say. Responding officers found one victim suffering from stab wounds on Marion Street just after 3:00 p.m., according to Boston Police. The victim was transported to an area hospital with...
WCVB
Man stabbed in possible road rage incident
A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a stabbing in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Witnesses said the attack appeared to be connected to a road rage incident.
One injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
WCVB
Woman, 49, killed in crash with school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A 49-year-old woman was killed Thursday in a Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, crash involving a school bus, police said. Police, fire and paramedics responded just before 11 a.m. Thursday to South Quinsigamond Avenue and May Street to a serious motor vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle.
Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
Comments / 1