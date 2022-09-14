Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Down N Dirty Outdoors announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022. Down N Dirty Outdoors is owned and operated by a band of brothers who Bleed Black. We all came together in the early 2000’s to be the premier game call company for hunters just like us who had the “sickness”. We all grew up hunting public ground and we learned very early that we had to stand out to be successful. Here at DND we pride ourselves in waking up an hour earlier, walking that extra mile, and setting ourselves apart from “average”. We do whatever it takes to reach the summit. Our calls are designed to be the most realistic game calls on the market to aid in accomplishing that very task. This go round is for All the OG’s who were ever so faithful and continue to this day to Bleed Black! This is who we are. This is Down N Dirty Outdoors!

BRISTOL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO