ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Herbst Powers His Way to Fifth at Bristol

Race Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Resorts World Las Vegas team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) battled their way to a fifth-place finish in Friday night’s Food City 300, the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season finale, at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. After starting 12th, Herbst ran in the top-15 until contact with the No. 2 machine of Sheldon Creed on lap 14 sent him into a spin. He fell back to 33rd but wasted no time charging to the front of the pack. Herbst was 15th by the end of Stage 1 and entered the top-10 on lap 120. He earned six valuable stage points with a fifth-place finish in Stage 2. The Las Vegas native restarted ninth in the final stage and, during a hectic restart, maneuvered his way around the chaos to fifth. He struggled with the balance of his Ford Mustang from that point and fell back to sixth. When the caution flag flew on lap 272, crew chief Richard Boswell called his driver to pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to give Herbst what he needed for the final sprint to the finish. He restarted fifth with 20 laps to go and brought home his sixth top-five of 2022.
BRISTOL, TN
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 eventual replacements for the Bristol dirt race

NASCAR’s attempt to relive its grassroots start has led to mixed reviews. With an uncertain future beyond next year, here are three eventual replacement possibilities for the Bristol dirt race. Reliving its grassroots start for was an uncertain task NASCAR faced when they announced they would take the four-turn,...
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Bristol

Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway ... In 181 NASCAR Cup Series starts on the pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, seven by Dale Earnhardt (both races in 1985 and 1987, plus victories in 1988, 1994 and 1999) plus Kevin Harvick (2005) and Jeff Burton (2008). The organization has also racked up 35 top-five and 71 top-10 finishes.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Bristol

Accident Ends Strong Run by Sheldon Creed, Whelen Team at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I feel like we gave it a heck of a run the last few weeks. We started running top five, getting faster and almost won at Darlington Raceway. I thought the guys on the Whelen team did really well with adjustments after practice and qualifying today wt a Bristol Motor Speedway and they were getting me in the game. I was trying to hang in there and go as long as I could for the start of Stage 3. I was on older tires but had the top rolling pretty good. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The No. 9 got the No. 54 and then he got into me. Everyone at RCR and ECR have worked hard this season and they put so much effort into it. I’m proud of them.”
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Bristol, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Speedway Digest

Daniel Dye - Bristol Recap

Primary Sponsors: Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting. - Daniel made his second career ARCA Menards Series start on Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Bush's Beans 200. - DD started the Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting No. 43 Chevrolet from sixth and battled in the top-five for most...
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

ARCA East: Sammy Smith Triple-Dips at Bristol Motor Speedway Featured

Sammy Smith triple-dipped Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East combination race at the 0.533-mile oval. First, he won the race. Second, he claimed the Sioux Chief Showndown title. And third, claimed the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East championship. The driver of the No. 18 Toyota finished the year winning five of the seven races on the East series calendar and earning seven top five and top 10 finishes.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway II

- Dillon at Bristol Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has made nine starts at the Last Great Coliseum in his NASCAR Cup Series career, dating back to 2016. Out of those starts, Dillon has amassed four Top-20 finishes, with a track best of 15th place. He most recently finished 18th in the 2020 night race.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Rick Hendrick
Person
Alan Gustafson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Greg Ives
Person
Kasey Kahne
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Kingsport Times-News

Fans have plenty to look forward to Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bass Pro Shops Night Race presents some unknowns for NASCAR fans, although they are guaranteed to have fun activities at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race, set for Saturday at 7 p.m., provides the unknowns as the first for the Next Gen car on Bristol’s concrete surface. Most drivers expect the same kind of fender-banging action running 500 laps around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” is known for.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Down N Dirty Outdoors Partners with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Down N Dirty Outdoors announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022. Down N Dirty Outdoors is owned and operated by a band of brothers who Bleed Black. We all came together in the early 2000’s to be the premier game call company for hunters just like us who had the “sickness”. We all grew up hunting public ground and we learned very early that we had to stand out to be successful. Here at DND we pride ourselves in waking up an hour earlier, walking that extra mile, and setting ourselves apart from “average”. We do whatever it takes to reach the summit. Our calls are designed to be the most realistic game calls on the market to aid in accomplishing that very task. This go round is for All the OG’s who were ever so faithful and continue to this day to Bleed Black! This is who we are. This is Down N Dirty Outdoors!
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Speedway#Martinsville Speedway#Speedway Motorsports#Vehicles#Bristol Motor Speedway#The Round Of 12
WJHL

Trackside with News Channel 11

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Join News Channel 11 as we get you ready for tomorrow’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ll hear from some of the drivers in the race and take you inside the track as one of the biggest NASCAR races of the year gets underway. Trackside will […]
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Purdy's Top-10 Run at Bristol Ends with 30th-Place Result

Chase Purdy ran inside the top-10 for a significant portion of Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) before sustaining severe damage on the race’s final restart which relegated him to a 30th-place finish. The driver of the No. 61 Gunma Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro remains 16th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings with three races remaining.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Comeback Effort Nets Ankrum 11th-Place Finish at Bristol

Tyler Ankrum turned in a workman-like effort in his fourth start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) and secured an 11th-place result on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was a mainstay inside the top-10 for the majority of the 200-lap event as he battled back after suffering significant damage in the early laps.
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
Johnson City Press

Johnson, Jessee take Fender’s Farm titles

As she meandered her way around the winding course, the star Abingdon senior probably had a bunch of local coaches say to themselves, “I wish we had that Jessee girl.”. Makaleigh Jessee — coming off a school-record performance last week — ran away late to secure the individual title on Saturday morning at the ninth Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival at the Fender’s Farm Corn Maze.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket was sold at the Roadrunner located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin. The winner, who is also a driver for a company in […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy