Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian Mountains
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time Jobs
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol Casino
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on Request
Herbst Powers His Way to Fifth at Bristol
Race Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Resorts World Las Vegas team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) battled their way to a fifth-place finish in Friday night’s Food City 300, the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season finale, at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. After starting 12th, Herbst ran in the top-15 until contact with the No. 2 machine of Sheldon Creed on lap 14 sent him into a spin. He fell back to 33rd but wasted no time charging to the front of the pack. Herbst was 15th by the end of Stage 1 and entered the top-10 on lap 120. He earned six valuable stage points with a fifth-place finish in Stage 2. The Las Vegas native restarted ninth in the final stage and, during a hectic restart, maneuvered his way around the chaos to fifth. He struggled with the balance of his Ford Mustang from that point and fell back to sixth. When the caution flag flew on lap 272, crew chief Richard Boswell called his driver to pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to give Herbst what he needed for the final sprint to the finish. He restarted fifth with 20 laps to go and brought home his sixth top-five of 2022.
NASCAR: 3 eventual replacements for the Bristol dirt race
NASCAR’s attempt to relive its grassroots start has led to mixed reviews. With an uncertain future beyond next year, here are three eventual replacement possibilities for the Bristol dirt race. Reliving its grassroots start for was an uncertain task NASCAR faced when they announced they would take the four-turn,...
RCR Event Preview - Bristol
Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway ... In 181 NASCAR Cup Series starts on the pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, seven by Dale Earnhardt (both races in 1985 and 1987, plus victories in 1988, 1994 and 1999) plus Kevin Harvick (2005) and Jeff Burton (2008). The organization has also racked up 35 top-five and 71 top-10 finishes.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Bristol
Accident Ends Strong Run by Sheldon Creed, Whelen Team at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I feel like we gave it a heck of a run the last few weeks. We started running top five, getting faster and almost won at Darlington Raceway. I thought the guys on the Whelen team did really well with adjustments after practice and qualifying today wt a Bristol Motor Speedway and they were getting me in the game. I was trying to hang in there and go as long as I could for the start of Stage 3. I was on older tires but had the top rolling pretty good. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The No. 9 got the No. 54 and then he got into me. Everyone at RCR and ECR have worked hard this season and they put so much effort into it. I’m proud of them.”
Daniel Dye - Bristol Recap
Primary Sponsors: Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting. - Daniel made his second career ARCA Menards Series start on Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Bush's Beans 200. - DD started the Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting No. 43 Chevrolet from sixth and battled in the top-five for most...
John Hunter Nemechek Finishes 12th in Round of 8 Opener at Bristol
With just a few minutes remaining in Thursday afternoon’s practice session, John Hunter Nemechek suffered a flat right front tire, sending his Tundra TRD Pro into the outside wall. The damage was significant enough to force the No. 4 team to go to a backup truck and start the UNOH 200 from the rear.
ARCA East: Sammy Smith Triple-Dips at Bristol Motor Speedway Featured
Sammy Smith triple-dipped Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East combination race at the 0.533-mile oval. First, he won the race. Second, he claimed the Sioux Chief Showndown title. And third, claimed the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East championship. The driver of the No. 18 Toyota finished the year winning five of the seven races on the East series calendar and earning seven top five and top 10 finishes.
Petty GMS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway II
- Dillon at Bristol Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has made nine starts at the Last Great Coliseum in his NASCAR Cup Series career, dating back to 2016. Out of those starts, Dillon has amassed four Top-20 finishes, with a track best of 15th place. He most recently finished 18th in the 2020 night race.
Kingsport Times-News
Fans have plenty to look forward to Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bass Pro Shops Night Race presents some unknowns for NASCAR fans, although they are guaranteed to have fun activities at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race, set for Saturday at 7 p.m., provides the unknowns as the first for the Next Gen car on Bristol’s concrete surface. Most drivers expect the same kind of fender-banging action running 500 laps around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” is known for.
Kraus Wins Pole, Leads Laps, Finishes 6th At Bristol
Derek Kraus ran one of his best races of the season on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night – winning the pole, leading laps and grabbing a sixth-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. The driver of...
Down N Dirty Outdoors Partners with Live Fast Motorsports
Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Down N Dirty Outdoors announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022. Down N Dirty Outdoors is owned and operated by a band of brothers who Bleed Black. We all came together in the early 2000’s to be the premier game call company for hunters just like us who had the “sickness”. We all grew up hunting public ground and we learned very early that we had to stand out to be successful. Here at DND we pride ourselves in waking up an hour earlier, walking that extra mile, and setting ourselves apart from “average”. We do whatever it takes to reach the summit. Our calls are designed to be the most realistic game calls on the market to aid in accomplishing that very task. This go round is for All the OG’s who were ever so faithful and continue to this day to Bleed Black! This is who we are. This is Down N Dirty Outdoors!
Nascar Cup Series Playoff Cutoff Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Presented in Primetime This Saturday at 7:30 P.M. ET on USA Network
The first cutoff race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be presented this Saturday from Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Four Playoff drivers will be eliminated ahead of the Round of 12 beginning at Texas Motor Speedway next weekend.
Trackside with News Channel 11
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Join News Channel 11 as we get you ready for tomorrow’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ll hear from some of the drivers in the race and take you inside the track as one of the biggest NASCAR races of the year gets underway. Trackside will […]
Purdy's Top-10 Run at Bristol Ends with 30th-Place Result
Chase Purdy ran inside the top-10 for a significant portion of Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) before sustaining severe damage on the race’s final restart which relegated him to a 30th-place finish. The driver of the No. 61 Gunma Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro remains 16th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings with three races remaining.
CWTS: Derek Kraus on pole for tonight’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Derek Kraus would post a time of 15.276 at 125.609 mph to start on the pole for tonight’s UNOH 200 from Bristol in what would be his fourth career series pole. Joining him on the outside row would be Chandler Smith with a time of 15.279 at 125.584. Friesen,...
Comeback Effort Nets Ankrum 11th-Place Finish at Bristol
Tyler Ankrum turned in a workman-like effort in his fourth start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) and secured an 11th-place result on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was a mainstay inside the top-10 for the majority of the 200-lap event as he battled back after suffering significant damage in the early laps.
