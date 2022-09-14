Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Saturday AM Forecast: Tailgate forecast is here and skies will remain mostly clear
Tailgate forecast is here and it is looking like the PERFECT day for some LSU football. Today & Tonight: Another sunny start today with temperatures in the high-60s across the Capital Area. More sunshine headed your way for your game day forecast. Tailgaters can expect temperatures to gradually rise to near 90° throughout the afternoon hours. Some cloud cover will begin to build into the area, but for the better part of the day you will be seeing sunny skies. Coastal showers are possible as winds start to turn out of the southeast. Areas further inland have a better chance of staying completely dry this weekend. Some humidity will begin creeping into the forecast, not to worry, it will not be sticking around for very long. Overnight expecting more cool comfortable conditions with temperatures falling into the 70s.
wbrz.com
Friday AM Forecast: The heat is about to turn up
Game day this week is looking a little steamy. Today & Tonight: Temperatures started out in the 60s this morning, but the heat and humidity will be filling back in this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s this afternoon. A stray shower is possible before sunset for parishes closest to the coastline. Your Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Tonight, temperatures will be near 70°.
brproud.com
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
brproud.com
Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Main Library at Goodwood this fall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Red Stick Farmers Market organizers say the market will be returning to the Main Library at Goodwood this October. Farmers took a break from the markets this summer as temperatures soared and produce supply decreased, according to the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA). The farmers market is set to return starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Main Library.
wbrz.com
Concerns linger in the air as company moves forward to store CO2 under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - It was a relaxing day on Lake Maurepas for a couple of fishermen Thursday, but there are concerns that could soon change with a proposed plan to store carbon dioxide under the popular lake. "It's so beautiful, it's untouched," owner of Southern Boys outdoor shop, Kinion Bankston,...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day is October 1st
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Many of us need to dispose of leftover hazardous household products. Without proper disposal, these products may catch fire, explode, or contaminate groundwater. Instead of pouring these products down the drain, get rid of them in a safer manner. East Baton Rouge Parish is hosting an event where you can bring everything that you cannot put in the trash or pour down the drain. Dispose of all of your household waste at Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am until 1:00pm at LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
brproud.com
La. unemployment rate sets record for third time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record low rate.
225batonrouge.com
Electric bike store opens on Perkins Road
Electric bicycle retailer eBike Baton Rouge opened today on Perkins Road, two blocks east of Perkins Rowe. The shop sells electric bikes, which have a motor and rechargeable battery integrated into the frame. Some of the bikes are foldable and light enough to be carried. While they can be propelled using motor-assisted pedaling or fully powered by the motor depending on the model, all allow the rider to disengage the motor for normal, pedal-powered movement.
brproud.com
Where to celebrate National Double Cheeseburger Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can a person ever have too much cheese?. Well, yes. Some experts say that while cheese makes for a great source of protein and calcium, too much of certain cheeses can lead to constipation, weight gain, and even an increased risk of heart disease.
brproud.com
Tanker truck overturns on LA 415 late Thursday night
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tanker truck on Thursday night. First responders were reportedly called around 9:30 p.m. to the accident on LA 415. A tanker truck flipped onto the...
wbrz.com
Professional racers challenging street racers to drive onto the track
PORT ALLEN - Professional big wheel racer, Sage Thomas—also known as the Donk Master—unloaded his hot rod at the State Capitol Race Way. "It's a 1987 Monte Carlo, which makes about 1800 horse power to the tire and it's on 24 inch wheels," Thomas said hours before the 'King of Louisiana' competition began.
Popular Grocery Store in Acadiana Destroyed After Wednesday Night Fire
A popular grocery store in Acadiana was destroyed Wednesday in a massive fire. Weston's Grocery Store in Lewisburg was destroyed in the blaze Wednesday night and KLFY reports that not much information is out at the time in regards to the blaze. A number of people on social media have...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Sunset On The River is this Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill recently opened on 320 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge. They are known for weekday lunches and weekend brunch. If you listen to Blues music, you will love The Blues Cafe because according to owner, Damon Stewart, they focus on playing “Real Blues” music from icons like BB King, Muddy Waters, Oscar Davis and more. They even have a signed guitar from BB King inside of the restaurant. They also present events. Their next event is Sunset on the River taking place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Riverfront plaza. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can expect live music, local vendors, and a family friendly environment. Westwind Band are the headliners. For more information, visit https://www.thebluescafeonline.com/
theadvocate.com
Get a sneak peek at the $35 million renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino
A 90-room hotel, a sportsbook and an oyster bar/bistro that will feature a pizza station, wine bar and bowling lanes are some of the things the Belle of Baton Rouge will have when it moves onto land. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's request to move off...
theadvocate.com
Train, 18-wheeler, collide in Donaldsonville; road closure could last hours
A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Donaldsonville on Thursday, closing the intersection of La. 70 and La. 3089, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, but the railroad crossing was closed for several hours and reopened Thursday afternoon, the office said in a Facebook post. The...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
Car crashes into train; officials responding
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening. Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. This is an ongoing...
brproud.com
Drop off household hazardous materials in EBR, Ascension parishes in October
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes can drop off their household hazardous materials for one day in October. The collection day for both parishes will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ascension Parish residents can drop off...
wbrz.com
Two chemical barges collided in Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Plaquemine on Friday night
PLAQUEMINE - Two chemical barges reportedly collided in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on Friday night. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Saturday morning that the two vessels collided in the water by mile marker 43.5, near Jack Miller's Landing, the night before. The U.S. Coast Guard told...
