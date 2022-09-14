ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Saturday AM Forecast: Tailgate forecast is here and skies will remain mostly clear

Tailgate forecast is here and it is looking like the PERFECT day for some LSU football. Today & Tonight: Another sunny start today with temperatures in the high-60s across the Capital Area. More sunshine headed your way for your game day forecast. Tailgaters can expect temperatures to gradually rise to near 90° throughout the afternoon hours. Some cloud cover will begin to build into the area, but for the better part of the day you will be seeing sunny skies. Coastal showers are possible as winds start to turn out of the southeast. Areas further inland have a better chance of staying completely dry this weekend. Some humidity will begin creeping into the forecast, not to worry, it will not be sticking around for very long. Overnight expecting more cool comfortable conditions with temperatures falling into the 70s.
Friday AM Forecast: The heat is about to turn up

Game day this week is looking a little steamy. Today & Tonight: Temperatures started out in the 60s this morning, but the heat and humidity will be filling back in this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s this afternoon. A stray shower is possible before sunset for parishes closest to the coastline. Your Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Tonight, temperatures will be near 70°.
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Main Library at Goodwood this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Red Stick Farmers Market organizers say the market will be returning to the Main Library at Goodwood this October. Farmers took a break from the markets this summer as temperatures soared and produce supply decreased, according to the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA). The farmers market is set to return starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Main Library.
Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day is October 1st

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Many of us need to dispose of leftover hazardous household products. Without proper disposal, these products may catch fire, explode, or contaminate groundwater. Instead of pouring these products down the drain, get rid of them in a safer manner. East Baton Rouge Parish is hosting an event where you can bring everything that you cannot put in the trash or pour down the drain. Dispose of all of your household waste at Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am until 1:00pm at LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive in Baton Rouge.
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
La. unemployment rate sets record for third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record low rate.
Electric bike store opens on Perkins Road

Electric bicycle retailer eBike Baton Rouge opened today on Perkins Road, two blocks east of Perkins Rowe. The shop sells electric bikes, which have a motor and rechargeable battery integrated into the frame. Some of the bikes are foldable and light enough to be carried. While they can be propelled using motor-assisted pedaling or fully powered by the motor depending on the model, all allow the rider to disengage the motor for normal, pedal-powered movement.
Tanker truck overturns on LA 415 late Thursday night

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tanker truck on Thursday night. First responders were reportedly called around 9:30 p.m. to the accident on LA 415. A tanker truck flipped onto the...
Professional racers challenging street racers to drive onto the track

PORT ALLEN - Professional big wheel racer, Sage Thomas—also known as the Donk Master—unloaded his hot rod at the State Capitol Race Way. "It's a 1987 Monte Carlo, which makes about 1800 horse power to the tire and it's on 24 inch wheels," Thomas said hours before the 'King of Louisiana' competition began.
Sunset On The River is this Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill recently opened on 320 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge. They are known for weekday lunches and weekend brunch. If you listen to Blues music, you will love The Blues Cafe because according to owner, Damon Stewart, they focus on playing “Real Blues” music from icons like BB King, Muddy Waters, Oscar Davis and more. They even have a signed guitar from BB King inside of the restaurant. They also present events. Their next event is Sunset on the River taking place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Riverfront plaza. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can expect live music, local vendors, and a family friendly environment. Westwind Band are the headliners. For more information, visit https://www.thebluescafeonline.com/
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
Car crashes into train; officials responding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening. Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. This is an ongoing...
