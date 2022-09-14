Read full article on original website
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
Construction underway for commercial cleaning service’s new headquarters
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new 22,000-square-foot building in Flightpath Sports Park for ECS, a commercial cleaning service. ECS is moving its headquarters from South White Oak Street in South Annville Township to Landings Drive in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County. The new corporate support center is...
wkok.com
State Auditor General Wants All Sides to Help Reduce Turnpike Debt
WATSONTOWN – Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor is calling on all sides in Harrisburg to work together to attack the monstrous $13.2 billion debt owe by the Pennsylvania Turnpike. He told the Central PA Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Friday, this is something that didn’t happen overnight, “If not,...
abc27.com
Eastbound Route 22 to Interstate 81 North Ramp to reopen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that the ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is scheduled to be reopened this weekend. According to a release, the ramp that has been closed since mid-July will be reopened for traffic on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m. A detour that has been in place since the closure began will be lifted.
local21news.com
"It's like a city dump:" Code violations leave Harrisburg apartment residents needing help
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Residents who live at the Residences at Governor Square in Harrisburg are asking for help to fix code violations and issues in their homes. Several units have even been condemned. The complex has racked up numerous code violations including not complying with condemnation orders,...
abc27.com
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
York Hiring Fair hosted nearly 60 companies at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — Dozens of companies gathered in York County Thursday in search of new workers. In collaboration with sports radio WOYK, the York County Economic Alliance hosted a hiring fair that featured some of the area's most prominent employers. The event was hosted at PeoplesBank Park at 5...
local21news.com
abc27.com
York holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new bike lane
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, the City of York, as well as the City of York Public Works Department, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new King Street Cycle Track at 1 p.m. on the first block of South Court Avenue and East King Street.
abc27.com
Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
Concern over large tree hanging on wires in Windsor Township sparks action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: As of Thursday morning, the tree has been removed. There is no word on by whom or by what entity. FOX43 News is working to track that information down. People living in a York County neighborhood say a tree has been dangerously perched on...
lebtown.com
North Cornwall Twp. zoning board grants waivers, exception for new Sheetz on 422
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. On Wednesday, the North Cornwall Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously agreed to three waivers and a special exception for a planned Sheetz at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The waivers concern driveway radii for trucks, interior...
iheart.com
Road Work to Start on I-83 in Two Weeks
(Harrisburg, PA) -- You might want to make plans now to have your commute on Interstate 83 interrupted. PennDot officials will begin resurfacing a five-mile stretch of the highway a week from Sunday on the 25th. Paving and concrete patching work will start between Cameron Street and Peiffers Lane, between mile markers 43 and 48. The work is expected to go through late fall, take a break during the winter, then resume in early spring.
phillyvoice.com
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook
A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
Catholic nuns fought pipeline on their Lancaster County land. Now, citing religious freedom, they seek damages in court
A group of Catholic nuns who sued a pipeline company that seized its land through eminent domain argued Thursday in federal court in Philadelphia that environmental protection and stewardship of the land holds the same weight as their anti-abortion, or “pro-life” stance. The Adorers of the Blood of...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
East Shore vs. West Shore: A friendly competition aims to bring in the most volunteer firefighters
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A timely debate about which shore, east or west, will come down to a competition to see who can bring in the most volunteer firefighters. The competition is being spearheaded by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CapCOG) after FEMA gave them a $ 2.2 million, four-year grant. CapCOG and the local fire departments in the Capitol region hope that they can recruit 200 new volunteers over the next four years, and reach a goal of 50 new recruits for 2022.
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 results in road closure, injuries
A multiple-vehicle accident injured several people along Route 322 in Dauphin County Saturday afternoon. The accident, which occurred between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road at around 4:22 p.m., closed both lanes and caused a large traffic disruption, according to the 511PA Harrisburg Twitter account. Police have not yet confirmed...
