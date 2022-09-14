ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound

CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

State Auditor General Wants All Sides to Help Reduce Turnpike Debt

WATSONTOWN – Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor is calling on all sides in Harrisburg to work together to attack the monstrous $13.2 billion debt owe by the Pennsylvania Turnpike. He told the Central PA Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Friday, this is something that didn’t happen overnight, “If not,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Eastbound Route 22 to Interstate 81 North Ramp to reopen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that the ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is scheduled to be reopened this weekend. According to a release, the ramp that has been closed since mid-July will be reopened for traffic on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m. A detour that has been in place since the closure began will be lifted.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

US 322 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, injuries reported

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have now reopened US 322 after a multi-vehicle crash occurred earlier today at 4:22PM, according to Dauphin County dispatch. The crash had initially caused a large traffic disruption, closing all lanes eastbound between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. At the moment, police have...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new bike lane

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, the City of York, as well as the City of York Public Works Department, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new King Street Cycle Track at 1 p.m. on the first block of South Court Avenue and East King Street.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Road Work to Start on I-83 in Two Weeks

(Harrisburg, PA) -- You might want to make plans now to have your commute on Interstate 83 interrupted. PennDot officials will begin resurfacing a five-mile stretch of the highway a week from Sunday on the 25th. Paving and concrete patching work will start between Cameron Street and Peiffers Lane, between mile markers 43 and 48. The work is expected to go through late fall, take a break during the winter, then resume in early spring.
HARRISBURG, PA
phillyvoice.com

Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
MILLERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

East Shore vs. West Shore: A friendly competition aims to bring in the most volunteer firefighters

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A timely debate about which shore, east or west, will come down to a competition to see who can bring in the most volunteer firefighters. The competition is being spearheaded by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CapCOG) after FEMA gave them a $ 2.2 million, four-year grant. CapCOG and the local fire departments in the Capitol region hope that they can recruit 200 new volunteers over the next four years, and reach a goal of 50 new recruits for 2022.
NEW KINGSTOWN, PA
Harrisburg local news

