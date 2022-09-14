Two men hurt in shooting near Petworth Metro station in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for a red Kia Soul in connection to a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Northwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call about the shooting in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Ave. NW shortly before 3:50 p.m. The location is near the Petworth Metro station.

Officers said two men were hit by gunfire. Both were conscious and breathing after the shooting.

