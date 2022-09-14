ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men hurt in shooting near Petworth Metro station in Northwest DC

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for a red Kia Soul in connection to a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Northwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call about the shooting in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Ave. NW shortly before 3:50 p.m. The location is near the Petworth Metro station.

Car runs into barrier at US Naval Observatory where DC home of vice president is located

Officers said two men were hit by gunfire. Both were conscious and breathing after the shooting.

