Two men hurt in shooting near Petworth Metro station in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for a red Kia Soul in connection to a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Northwest.
The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call about the shooting in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Ave. NW shortly before 3:50 p.m. The location is near the Petworth Metro station.Car runs into barrier at US Naval Observatory where DC home of vice president is located
Officers said two men were hit by gunfire. Both were conscious and breathing after the shooting.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0